Property Valuations

Prices for homes, and the valuations attached to them for property tax purposes, have skyrocketed in recent months. 

 Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — With valuations of homes skyrocketing, and farmers still smarting over a steep rise in agricultural land values, Gov. Jim Pillen is forming a “working group” to look at reforming the state’s property valuation system.

It might lead to caps on valuation increases, or automatic “rate rollbacks” of property tax increases when valuations spike, observers said Monday. It might also lead to a proposed change in the state constitution, said Kenny Zoeller, who heads the Governor’s Policy Research Office.

