Red Flag Warning
PeskyMonkey - stock.adobe.com

The Yankton area is under a Red Flag Warning Tuesday as warm temperatures, rising breezes and low humidity will create dangerous fire conditions. The warning is in place from 1-7 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) cautioned that the warning may be expanded, depending on how winds and dew points trend.

