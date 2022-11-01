The Yankton area is under a Red Flag Warning Tuesday as warm temperatures, rising breezes and low humidity will create dangerous fire conditions. The warning is in place from 1-7 p.m.
The National Weather Service (NWS) cautioned that the warning may be expanded, depending on how winds and dew points trend.
Sustained winds of 10-15 miles per hour are expected, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Dew point values could fall under 20%, creating tinderbox conditions.
“People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires,” the NWS said on its website. “Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.”
These conditions may continue into Wednesday, depending on how the situation evolves, the NWS added.
The Yankton area is listed in a very high Grassland Fire Danger category for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
