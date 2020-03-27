NORFOLK, Neb. — Weather permitting, work will begin April 1 on N-59, beginning in Creighton and continuing east for 9.6 miles, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Work includes bridgework on Bazile Creek Bridge, sidewalks in Creighton, asphalt paving, shoulder repair and seeding. Traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one-lane utilizing temporary traffic signals and N-59 will be maintained with flaggers and pilot cars.
Anticipated completion is late September 2020.
Motorists are reminded to use caution when driving through construction zones.
