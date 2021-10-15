PIERRE — The Adult-Use Marijuana Study Subcommittee will hold their fourth meeting of the 2021 Interim on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (CT) via electronic conference and in Room 412 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Adult-Use Marijuana Study Subcommittee is one of two subcommittees of the Marijuana Interim Study Committee and is chaired by Rep. Hugh Bartels.
During the meeting, committee members will discuss draft legislation for the 2022 Legislative Session. The full agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/222006.pdf.
All 2021 interim study committees and subcommittees have their own webpages on the LRC website. Information on individual committees can be accessed at https://sdlegislature.gov/Interim/Committees/44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.