Questioning Paradigm

One year after selling a prime piece of Yankton real estate to an arms manufacturer, the Yankton City Commission heard complaints from residents seeking more information about the project as well as about the new owner.
Jim Means of Yankton addressed the commission regarding the Paradigm Technologies project, slated to be constructed on the northwest corner of 31st Street and Broadway Avenue.
Means and several other residents who addressed the commission expressed concern that not enough was known about Dr. Kyle Kenfield, the owner of the privately held company that is moving his business from Washington State.
“When I first asked, ‘Who is this guy?’ some of the commissioners said, ‘We don’t really know much. He holds four advanced degrees — an MBA, a PhD — and he has two other businesses,’” Means said. “Hearing all this, I decided to Google the guy.”
Means said he could find almost nothing about Kenfield or Paradigm.
“The bottom line is, our community has been involved in a million-dollar game,” he said. “I'm very frank about this, there’s a person we’re in business with, (that) we know absolutely nothing about.”
Means acknowledged that the business was conducted at the May 9, 2022, City Commission meeting but said that since no one he has spoken with knows anything about the man or the company, the subject should be reopened and the public informed.
He asked the commission to add the discussion to an agenda before the end of the meeting.
Other Yankton residents asked if the commission had done a background check on Kenfield and if the city has a policy on background checks.
“We don’t have a written policy. However, we do background checks on certain full-time positions,” said Yankton City Manager Amy Leon, noting that there might be mention of it in the city’s employment application. “For people we do businesses with, we don't do a background check.”
Kenfield’s attorney, Eric Hardy, was present Monday to take questions and give answers in accordance with subjects of prior consent granted by his client. At the commission’s request, any questions emailed to the city would be passed along to Hardy for answers.
“Dr. Kenfield asked me to be here today in order to discuss some of the, frankly, slanderous rumors that have been going around the community and also, more importantly, hear what some of the concern are so he can address them at a later time,” Hardy said. “First of all, I want to be clear, my client is not putting in a shooting range next to the soccer fields.”
Paradigm Technologies will be a manufacturing plant that will make bolt-action hunting rifles, he said.
“My client has done everything he was supposed to do with the City Commission in purchasing the property, and, in fact, has put millions of dollars into the property since closing and has agreed to put millions more than he’s even required to do under the contract.”
At the request of Commissioner Amy Miner, Community Development Director Dave Mingo shed more light on the process the project had gone through.
Discussions with Kenfield began in the fall of 2021, he said.
“Dr. Kenfield called me directly and asked about that specific site because he said he wanted to build a signature facility at that location that the town would be proud of and that he could fly clients in from the airport,” Mingo said. “(Also) to find a project big enough at this specific location that could move the needle from an economic development standpoint and produce substantial property tax revenue and not need a lot of employees, would be an anchor at this property.”
Much of the land in the section does not generate taxable income, he said.
Another concern expressed by some residents was that Paradigm would one day change their business from hunting rifles to assault-style rifles.
“That would be a function of Paradigm’s Federal Firearms license (FFL),” Mingo said, adding that he did not know the specifics of Paradigm’s license.
Several residents urged the commission to use the standard claw-back clause in the agreement to repurchase the land.
Miner asked several specific questions ascertaining whether the standard process for such a purchase had been followed in the sale and agreement with Paradigm Technologies from the beginning, which Mingo confirmed it was.
“If we have a standard process that we follow to bring businesses to town and we don’t follow that process, and the new business owner is fulfilling all obligations of the contract, and we suddenly deviate from that process because there are people that have reservations, what legal implications does that have?” Miner asked.
“One part legal, one part practical” city attorney Rodd Den Herder said. “One part, that’s guaranteed to end up in court. “The other part is the practical side. In my mind, it's the sort of the faith and credit of doing business with this community.”
Considering the concerns voiced, city commissioners decided to conduct a work session in August on how the city handles incentivized projects.
There will be more on this story in an upcoming edition.
In a town with as manufacturing and shooting sports as its backbone Paradigm is the perfect fit for Yankton but not up there. Were our elected officials not paying attention when this all happened? Did the City hope and get their wish that nobody would question the impracticality of mixing gun manufacturing and a soccer park? It should be out east of town next to the archery center and Trail King. If it is not for direct sale and there is no shooting range then how is it a great anchor for that location? Yankton gave prime real estate to a business that "doesn't need a lot of employees?" Commissioners please pay attention now because your constituents think that's downright dumb.
I have to thank Jim Means, and citizens of the Yankton community for having the courage to bring their concerns to the city commission. I too did an extensive search and there were a number of issues that concerned me and brought up a number of red flags. But the hired city administrators are oblivious to these things and continue to buy development from out of state firms with taxpayer dollars regardless of the cost. The hired city administration continues to build a personal resume at taxpayer expense.
Of greater concern to me is where were our 9 city commissioners when this all came down. Not a one of them did any research on their own, they simply bought into a simplified hired administrative synopsis for glory and fame with little or no regard for the taxpayer.
Jim is correct in saying "this is a million dollar game", in fact it could be more than a million game. The whole thing smells of scheme.
Let's examine the comment made by Dave Mingo, "move the needle from an economic development standpoint and produce substantial property tax revenue". The facts are simple, no political subdivision gets an extra penny from this development until the bonded indebtedness created by the formation of the TID is paid off. The city pays that debt off with the extra revenue created by the development of that property that can take up to 20 years to pay off. In the meantime the city sees no additional tax revenue for their budget. They only get the base value of revenue, set by the state, on the property prior to development. That includes the school, the county, and any other political sub-divisions within the city.
It is time for the city commission to be assertive and responsible in the role as elected representatives of our community. It is time for them to do their job, research, and make the hired administration honest and transparent. I for one am tired of the hired administration attempting to sugar transgressions while the city commission looks on without regard for the citizens who elect them. The city commission has to remember they are in charge of seeing that the city is properly, adequately, and responsibly managed. If they cannot show that management on their part, then we are inadequately represented.
What makes this even worse is that the development also gets a 5 year discretionary tax formula (reduction of property tax). By law, and local ordinances, this discretionary formula must be given to the developer in addition to all other "perk" issued, unless said developer specifically requests that they not be given the discretionary formula. Fat chance that ever happens as the discretionary tax formula is not negotiable.
I attended the commission meeting last night and the second scariest thing I heard was when Dave Mingo said the Paradigm deal was business as usual for the city. The scariest thing I heard was that the city commissioners thought that was a good news. I have to faith in the fuzzy math that justifies seeing the most valuable piece of commercial property in Yankton for less per acre than good cropland. Show us the worksheet on that please.
Testing
The "owner" of Paradigm Carbon (owned by Paradigm Technologies, a company formed in Washington in 2019) is Matt Kranz of Yankton. His current company, Long Way Brass has the same phone number the commissioners have for the mysterious "Ken Kenfield". Long Way Brass was incorporated in South Dakota in 2014 (originally named Wild Hare Outdoor Adventures). The lawyer who has handled his filings (since 2014) with the state is none other than Ross Den Herder, attorney for the City of Yankton. Conflict of interest perhaps? The phone number listed for Paradigm Carbon is Matt's, and Alaina Lassila's (registered member of Paradigm Technologies in WA) email address is also listed on the Paradigm Carbon website. I'm willing to guess certain city commissioners/employees have been offered stock in Paradigm Technologies, and we will watch them prosper financially over the next several years. I would imagine there are many businesses who would have loved to invest in that corner, especially at the low low price of $200,000 in addition to several hundred thousand dollars in property development (is this the real reason why they wanted to close SAC?). Had the property been properly offered there would have been a bidding war.
It's time for a changing of the guard, or perhaps a change in how our city government is run- via City Manager.
All of these documents can be found on the SOS site for South Dakota and Washington and paradigmcarbon.com
Just run him out of town. He should relocate to some other state or town that is more new business friendly.
