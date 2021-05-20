The Yankton Manufacturing & Entrepreneurial Academy will be offered again this summer.
In addition to students earning a one-half Career and Technical Education credit, they will receive a $50 cash stipend upon completion of the Academy.
The Academy will be held July 19-23, July 26-30 and is open to grades 8-12. Lunch and a T-shirt are provided.
To register, call 605 668-5700 or email cwright@rtecedu.org.
