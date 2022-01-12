Arrests Made In Wagner Death

WAGNER — Two people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for murder and two other charges in the December 2020 death of a Wagner man.
Alexis Delarosa, 31, of Plano, Texas, and Justina Tuttle, 37, of Niobrara, Nebraska, have been charged in the death of George “Bug” Cournoyer Jr. in Wagner.
Delarosa and Tuttle both face charges of second-degree murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to news release Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Sioux Falls.
They face a maximum penalty of life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, up to five years of supervised release and up to $400 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The indictment alleges that, on or about Dec. 21, 2020, both Delarosa and Tuttle killed Cournoyer and aided and abetted each other in doing so.
According to the indictment, Delarosa allegedly assaulted Cournoyer with a hammer and Tuttle allegedly assaulted Cournoyer with a baseball bat.
Authorities initially reported the 41-year-old Cournoyer apparently died from a stabbing, but an investigation continued into the cause and manner of death.
Cournoyer was found inside his Wagner residence about mid-afternoon at the time of his death and was likely killed earlier in the day, according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spokesman.
At the time, Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler said the alleged stabbing occurred in the south tribal housing area of Wagner. He referred the Press & Dakotan to tribal officials for more information.
The investigation is being conducted by the FBI and Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s news release.
Delarosa was returned to state custody, and Tuttle was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial.
A trial date has been set for March 15, 2022.
Shortly after Cournoyer’s death, a Facebook page contained posts of memories, condolences, messages of sadness and other contributions. One person referred to talking with Cournoyer on the Saturday before his death.
Cournoyer attended Wagner school until seventh grade and spent eighth grade at St. Joseph’s Indian School in Chamberlain, according to his obituary. He attended most of high school at Chamberlain where he was part of the team qualifying for the 1996 and 1997 state basketball tournaments. He returned to and graduated from Wagner in 1998.
Cournoyer attended Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, from 2000-2001. He returned home and worked in purchasing at the Fort Randall Casino near Pickstown for many years. He then worked various jobs until he was hired at the Yankton Sioux Housing Authority as a maintenance worker for the last 3 1/2 years of his life.
He was also employed at Fort Randall Casino as a bingo caller, which he had done for three years.
Cournoyer’s survivors include one daughter, who was 9 years old at the time of his death, according to his obituary.
