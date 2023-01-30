LINCOLN, Neb. — When the temperature drops and snow begins to fall, many people can’t wait to hit the slopes or ice rink. Winter fun is on their minds, not any potential injury. Yet if thoughtful preparation for any favored activity is not made, it’s easy to have a mishap.

 January has long been recognized as the National Winter Sports Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Awareness Month. Harsh winter days offer thrill-seekers a playground of opportunity to participate in extreme sports such as snowboarding, skiing, and snowmobiling. The high velocity along with the living-on-the-edge sense of adventure makes these sports appealing to many.

