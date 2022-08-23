Thrive Internship Program Returns After COVID Hiatus

An internship program that has its roots in the former Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG) organization made its return in 2022 with hopes to expand further in the future.
The Great Expedition program, now run under the Yankton Thrive banner, saw a big year in 2022.
Rita Nelson, workforce development Director for Yankton Thrive, told the Press & Dakotan that the program is meant to do more than just give young people some job experience.
“It was designed as a program to connect summer interns to our community, help them network and feel welcome in our community so they build a connection and, hopefully, feel like they want to come back after graduation to live, work and stay in Yankton,” she said.
She said that a version of the program was hosted in Yankton in previous years.
“We had launched it a few years ago, initially — just a summer intern program and hosted a get-to-know Yankton breakfast which was always well-attended,” she said. “Then COVID hit and we stopped doing that for two years. We just felt 2022 was the year to bring it back and actually expand it and create more of a program that included different aspects of the community to help (interns) learn even more about Yankton.”
The program was originally developed prior to the merger of YAPG and the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce resulted in the creation of Yankton Thrive.
Nelson said one big difference between the original internship program is some of the added activities for the 15 interns it fielded in 2022.
“(It was) more of a showcase of Yankton, including some ‘Adulting 101’ classes,” she said. “With the hot housing market we’ve all experienced, we actually included a segment on what to know before you buy a home. That received great feedback from the students.”
Other activities included social get-togethers, attendance at Music at the Meridian and other events.
Nelson said the majority of participating businesses in the Great Expedition program were in the city’s manufacturing sector.
Among the businesses that utilized Great Expedition interns was Applied Engineering, Inc.
Randy Steffen, engineering manager for Applied Engineering and the Freeman Company in Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan that the company utilized two engineering interns during the summer.
“As far as the goals of Applied Engineering, it’s always been to promote what we do in the industry and develop an interest amongst new people — in this case, engineers — and give them some insight into what’s going on in the engineering world and manufacturing with the hopes they enjoy their time here, do well and eventually want to come back and pursue a career in manufacturing,” he said. “It’s been a very positive situation.”
He said he sees Applied Engineering utilizing the Great Expedition program again next year.
Nelson said the ultimate goal of the internship program is to show young people they potentially have a place in Yankton.
“We want to build that connection with our future workforce, whether they’re college students or high school students or even younger,” she said. “We want them to feel a connection to our community so it’s a community they feel welcome to return to or build their careers here.”
She said that it’s especially critical to build these connections at a time when there are so may open jobs in the area.
“We’re seeing that all of the workforce areas are struggling to build that pipeline, whether it’s in our education system, health care, manufacturing and pretty much across all industries,” she said. “It’s a nice way to develop a stronger connection to our future workforce.”
And Nelson said there’s hope of expansion ahead.
“I’ve reached out to the participating interns who have now returned to school and followed up with a survey to get their ideas and suggestions for the program’s development,” she said. “We’re looking forward to incorporating their insights so we can make it even better next year. I really hope employers will feel that it’s a program that will benefit them as well, and there’s an opportunity to get more businesses involved.”
