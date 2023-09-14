Yankton Area Arts (YAA) is dedicated to promoting the arts in our community by providing opportunities for artists and art lovers alike. Since 1973, they have offered a variety of classes, workshops, and events that showcase the diverse talents of local and regional artists. YAA believes that art has the power to enrich and transform lives and is committed to making it accessible to everyone in our community.
Throughout the year, YAA hosts a variety of events to encourage the community to appreciate art in all its forms. Their most successful is the YAA Summer Arts Festival, which is a premiere, three-day arts event held in conjunction with the annual Yankton Riverboat Days Celebration. Held annually on the third full weekend in August, this arts & crafts show features over one hundred and twenty fine artists and craftsmen from around the country. Each year an estimated one hundred thousand people attend this community celebration.
Successful and vibrant nonprofit organizations, like YAA, exist thanks to the tireless efforts of dedicated volunteers, especially those in critical leadership roles. The YAA Board of Directors are passionate community leaders who serve with excellence and include President Lorie Mulhair, Vice President Shannon Knutson, Treasurer Jeannine Evans, Secretary Sharon Koller, as well as Amber Ness, Dakota Lincoln, Denise Wubben, Jenny Bollig, Todd Carr, Vikki Barron, Scott Borman, and Hannah Nooney.
Because of their commitment to enriching our community, United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton was honored to attend this year’s Riverboat Days opening ceremonies to present the YAA Board of Directors with the August 2023 Volunteer of the Month Award.
We asked Rose Hauger, YAA Executive Director, to share more about how volunteerism impacts their organization:
Volunteers are an invaluable asset to Yankton Area Arts, enhancing its capabilities, outreach, and impact on the community while fostering a sense of community engagement and support.
We are open on Saturdays only with the power of our volunteers. We also hosted 116 different vendors down at the Summer Arts Festival/Riverboat Days. We could not have set up and taken care of all those vendors without this amazing network of volunteers we have.
We are always looking for volunteers and have lots of fun ways to volunteer, from kids’ events to holiday events, cleaning and organizing, planning, and much more. If you would like to volunteer for us, please head to our website and fill out the form at www.yanktonareaarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.