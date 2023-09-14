YAA Board
Submitted Photo

Yankton Area Arts (YAA) is dedicated to promoting the arts in our community by providing opportunities for artists and art lovers alike. Since 1973, they have offered a variety of classes, workshops, and events that showcase the diverse talents of local and regional artists. YAA believes that art has the power to enrich and transform lives and is committed to making it accessible to everyone in our community.

Throughout the year, YAA hosts a variety of events to encourage the community to appreciate art in all its forms. Their most successful is the YAA Summer Arts Festival, which is a premiere, three-day arts event held in conjunction with the annual Yankton Riverboat Days Celebration. Held annually on the third full weekend in August, this arts & crafts show features over one hundred and twenty fine artists and craftsmen from around the country. Each year an estimated one hundred thousand people attend this community celebration.

(0) comments

