VERMILLION — Native American storyteller, oral historian and musician Jerome Kills Small will perform in the National Music Museum’s new Janet Wanzek Performance Hall this Friday, Oct. 1, at noon.
In addition to sharing his culture through music and storytelling, Kills Small also plans to present the museum with a handmade drum he created using traditional materials and methods. The drum, made from tanned buffalo hide, will be added to the collections at the NMM and displayed as part of the NMM’s commitment to celebrate the music and history of our indigenous peoples and support the modern makers of these instruments.
An Oglala Lakota originally from Porcupine, Kills Small is a retired University of South Dakota professor of Native American studies.
The National Music Museum is be open to the public for limited hours beginning on Oct. 1, 2021. More information can be found on our Facebook page, or online at nmmusd.org.
