The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company will be holding auditions at the historic Dakota Theatre for “Alice in Wonderland,” adapted by Michelle Vacca, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, and 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Performances will be March 30-April 2.
Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” is a whimsical familiar tale, adapted specifically for children’s theater but enjoyable to all ages. You will love the familiar characters of Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit and all the others in this family friendly adventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.