VERMILLION — The Clay County Child Protection Team requested that the City Council read a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Awareness Month in the City of Vermillion.
In addition to the proclamation, the group requested the Streetscape lights shine blue to promote awareness and the importance of child abuse prevention. Therefore, the City Council has directed staff to adjust some of the downtown tree accent lights to shine blue one week from April 4-11.
