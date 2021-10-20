Rails To Trails Promoters Face Questions

BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
PIERRE — Facing a January grant deadline, supporters of turning an unused rail line in the Yankton region into a recreation trail say they will present a formal plan to state officials next month for approval.
The “Friends of the Tabor to Platte Rail To Trail” group is asking the state rail board and authority for permission to convert a 75-mile portion of the old Napa-Platte line to a trail for walkers, bikers and horseback riders.
The non-profit organization met with state officials last month and returned Wednesday for the South Dakota Rail Board meeting. Project supporters presented more information on their plans for converting the rail to a trail, their budget, maintenance, liability and other issues.
As a first step, trail supporters are applying for a federal grant of up to $2.5 million to cover the Platte-Ravinia section already rail banked. The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant carries a Jan. 31, 2022, deadline.
“If we do have that funding, we believe it would be the catalyst for us to move forward with the larger project,” Friends secretary Bob Foley of Tyndall told the rail board members.
The group presented updated information on their project, along with the input received this month during public meetings in Platte and Lake Andes. The organization plans to provide a link to the meetings’ audio file on its website.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt and the Rail Board members asked a number of questions. In addition, opponents spoke out against the proposed trail for reasons ranging from safety to liability issues.
Jundt noted the organization had provided more information on its plans and had held public meetings as requested by the rail board. However, he recommended a formal plan with finalized details. The formal proposal doesn’t need to be elaborate or expensive, he added.
“There are some questions that are not completely resolved or answered,” he said. “This plan would help solidify all these things and present it in a format where you (rail board members) can have more opportunity to get answers to those questions.”
Ultimately, the proposal goes to the governor for approval, providing another reason for the formal agreement, Jundt said.
While the Friends are working to the January grant deadline, Foley also noted the rail board’s need to perform its due diligence.
“This (January date) is our deadline, not your deadline,” Foley said. “You have a more rigorous process complete with a written proposal from us. We do have the commitment to deliver those set of documents to you at the next meeting so you can digest that (information).”
Bon Homme County Commissioner Ed Van Gerpen of Avon spoke against the trail last month. He returned Wednesday, expressing a number of reasons for opposing the project.
The project cannot make the needed changes given the terrain, he said. “There is no way to get the job done as they planned,” he said.
Van Gerpen encouraged the non-profit to get easements from farmers so that contractors have permission to enter their land for needed work. Otherwise, the project won’t move forward regardless of the number of project supporters, he said.
“The farmers are still in charge, the landowners. They may have 100 signatures that want this (trail), but one farmer can hold it up,” he said. “Farmers are pretty particular of who they let on their land. If (contractors) don’t have permission from them, their project won’t go forward.”
Neither the Bon Homme nor the Charles Mix county commissioners have a signed a resolution of support because of their concerns, Van Gerpen said. He also criticized the meeting times in Platte and Lake Andes as highly inconvenient for farmers finishing their harvest.
MAKING THE PRESENTATION
During Wednesday’s presentation, Friends member Janet Wagner of Tyndall said the organization has received about 30 letters in favor of the proposed trail and seven letters opposed to it.
The Platte meeting was attended by about 140 people, while the Lake Andes meeting had 40-50, she said. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) had representatives at each meeting.
At Platte, the audience vote (not all cast ballots) was 35 for the proposal, 25 against and five undecided. The Lake Andes meeting was evenly split with 12 in favor, 12 opposed and four undecided.
Audience members were allowed to speak their views, with six major issues arising during both meetings, Wagner said. She spoke about the non-profit’s plans for carrying liability insurance and an umbrella policy. On the safety issue, the organization is working with first responders along the trail and at access points. Also, cell phone service would allow access for 911 calls.
The trail would not allow hunting and camping on it, with guns and bows forbidden. The trail would open a half-hour before sunrise and close a half-hour after sunset, and it would not be open during winter months or when there is snow on the trail.
The non-profit group would maintain the trail and work with adjacent landowners to allow them livestock access. No motorized vehicles would be allowed on the trail except for maintenance and emergency vehicles.
In response to one question at the public meetings, Wagner said the Friends organization doesn’t hold the authority to give land back to the farmers along the trail.
The rail board members asked for more information about the trail design.
Friends member Jon Corey of Pickstown visited every intersection at the Ravinia-Platte section. While professional engineers would determine final needs, he believes the majority of intersections don’t need work as road and rail beds are at the same level.
“We have proposed gravel for the whole thing, similar to most other trails in the nation,” he said.
In addition, professional engineers need to review the bridges, Corey said.
The Tabor-Platte organization has used the Mickelson Trail in the Black Hills as a model, although the different terrains would require different features, Corey added.
On the issue of fundraising, Friends co-chair Ron Wagner of Tyndall said the EDA grant carries an 80/20 match, meaning the organization would need to raise about $500,000 — they have half so far — along with maintaining a general operating fund of about $6,000 for ongoing expenses.
The figure of up to $2.5 million is based on the 30-mile stretch of Ravinia-Platte, using the average cost of $73,000 per milt for a rail to trail in rural America, Ron Wagner said.
The group has worked with Game, Fish and Parks on several aspects of the project, he added. The organization has also worked with the District III Planning and Development office in Yankton and the SDDOT, including Jundt, rail program manager Jack Dokken and their staff.
FINAL THOUGHTS
Wednesday’s meeting brought public comments, including two opponents.
“I am fully opposed to this thing,” Geddes resident David Scott said.
He attended both the Platte and Lake Andes meetings, and he questioned some of the project information. In addition, he noted the initial phase of the trail would include three miles of gravel road used for farm-to-market access. In addition, he feared the possible transfer of the trail’s liability to local governments along with safety concerns for trail users.
The Charles Mix County Commission has declined to support the project, Scott said. “We have only three commissioners, but I’ve spoken to two of them, and their top reason for not supporting this effort is safety,” he said.
Scott also spoke of his concerns about individuals who would use the trails as access for committing crimes at adjacent farms. He also doubted the trail would remain truly closed to all traffic during the overnight hours.
A woman raised concerns about the trail using a road currently serving as a key farm-to-market access for area farmers. In addition, she noted the presence of a nearby game preserve and the use of fertilizers and pesticide in the area, which raise liability considerations.
In conclusion, Ron Wagner said the trail promoters will push forward even if they don’t receive the federal grant.
Friends co-chair Jerome Bentz of Platte said he was asked why the members are pursuing such a major project.
“A guy at Lake Andes asked, ‘What are you getting out of doing this?’” Bentz said. “As Ron (Wagner) said, ‘We’re doing this for our communities. We aren’t getting anything out of it ourselves.”
