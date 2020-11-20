Enjoy a warm cup of coffee and help a local organization raise funds to assist in Missouri River education.
The Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition (MSAC) reached out to the Mighty Missouri Coffee Co. of Bismarck, North Dakota, to assist in a fundraiser for the non-profit organization operating from Yankton and Springfield, South Dakota. Since 2001, the coalition has focused on educating and promoting action to address sedimentation in and around the Missouri River reservoirs and tributaries.
The Mighty Missouri Coffee Co., started in 2012, has helped schools, nonprofits and faith groups achieve fundraising goals. It is a small, but mighty team of coffee professionals passionately working on quality from farm to roast to cup, according to its website. In 2017, the Bismarck Tribune recognized it as a favorite breakfast and brunch stop in the Mandan-Bismarck area based on reviews from TripAdvisor, Yelp, Google and Facebook.
Primary sources of funding for MSAC include contributions from cities, counties, tribes, water development districts, energy organizations, natural resource districts, businesses and individuals along with grants. The coffee fundraiser will help MSAC meet ongoing operational expenses. Until Dec. 15, a portion of proceeds from every bag purchased using the code “MSAC” at the Mighty Missouri Coffee website will be donated to the Coalition.
“The coffee company’s name certainly caught my attention along with their location in Bismarck along the Missouri River,” said Sandy Stockholm, MSAC executive director. “This seemed like a fun partnership to raise awareness and add a little jolt to my cup of Missouri River water treated at Springfield.”
Currently, MSAC devotes much of its resources to a collaboration with stakeholders and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in an effort to develop a sediment management plan for the Lewis and Clark Lake area along with the river extending upstream to Fort Randall Dam and downstream to Ponca, Nebraska. Not only is the reservoir behind Gavins Point Dam experiencing the negative impacts of accumulating sediment; it is also felt at places like the Niobrara-Lazy River Acres area where the accumulation of sediment has contributed to greater impacts from flooding. Rising groundwater levels are impacting areas where sediment is accumulating such as the Bazile and Ponca creeks and Niobrara River, tributaries of the Missouri River.
“MSAC and its supporters are not only seeking sediment solutions between Fort Randall and Ponca, including Lewis and Clark Lake but also seeking answers for sustainability at all the Missouri River reservoirs and sediment- laden tributary confluences,” Stockholm said. “The sediment management plan is intended to take a holistic view of sediment management and how sediment impacts the region providing a more accurate picture of benefits, costs and sustainability. It’s all about being a good steward of our natural resources for the long-term.”
Visit Mighty Missouri Coffee Co. at https://mightymissouri.com. To participate in the MSAC fundraiser, remember to use the code “MSAC” when ordering. Contact the coffee company for details on wholesale options.
