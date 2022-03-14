Wednesday Drive and Diners will begin their 17th year with an annual organizational meeting at the Pizza Ranch in Yankton beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
Topics to be discussed will be bimonthly car cruises to various surrounding eateries, a Memorial Day “Cruise through the Campgrounds” and other events.
Everyone is welcome. There are no dues. Come to the meeting and see your car cruising friends. For further information, call Bill McMenamy (660-5878), Gary Becker (660-1857) or Jeff Barkl (660-2245).
