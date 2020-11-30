Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Kevin Leighton, 33, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Joshua Stark, 35, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Lance Rau, 51, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for simple assault (domestic).
• David Mayen, 40, Omaha, Neb., was arrested Wednesday for simple assault.
• Paul Maudt, 45, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for simple assault.
• William Tillman, 40, Sioux Falls, was arrested Thursday on a Department of Corrections hold.
• Tyler Mutchler, 32, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault (domestic) and interruption of communication (misdemeanor). Mutchler was arrested again on Sunday for violation of a conditional bond (no contact in a domestic arrest).
• Kazleigh Martin, 27, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency or CHINS or A/N of a minor.
• Joshua Law, 43, Yankton, was arrested Friday on warrants for breach of conditions and failure to appear.
• Robert Moore, 26, Yankton, was arrested Friday for interruption of communication (misdemeanor) and aggravated assault (domestic).
• Robert Johnston, 57, Wakanda, was arrested Saturday on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Johnathan Sobotka, 36, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
• Charles Wry Jr., 32, Scotland, was arrested Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and on warrants for violation of terms and conditions and failure to appear.
• Gerardo Hernandez, 24, St. Helena, Neb., was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Dustin Redowl, 28, Niobrara, Neb., was arrested Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); and on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Wesley Thunder Bull, 34, Rapid City, was arrested Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and on three warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for criminal trespass and third-degree intentional damage to private property.
