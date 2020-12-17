Missouri Valley Pregnancy Resource Center Offers ‘Christmas Blessing’

The Christmas Blessing is a new program offered to the Yankton community this Christmas season. Every child should have a safe place to sleep, and the Missouri Valley Pregnancy Resource Center (MVP) is working to make that a reality. Families can receive a free Graco Pack n Play when they attend a consultation at MVP. During the consultation, families will learn more about the services provided at the pregnancy center, as well as other services around the Yankton community.
“MVP works to be a ‘hub’ where a woman in need can come and get connected to the other agencies in the community that can help her. We often help our clients receive food boxes from Feeding Yankton, make them appointments with The Clothing Closet, or give them information about signing up for WIC,” said Rachel Jones, MVP executive director
The Missouri Valley Pregnancy Resource Center envisions a time when all life is celebrated and respected, single mothers are supported and embraced, and purity in relationships, traditional marriages and strong families are nurtured.
“‘The Christmas Blessing’ is just another way for MVP to invest in the love and care of families in the Yankton community,” says Jones.
The Missouri Valley Pregnancy Resource Center opened in mid-July. In the five months since, they provided diapers and wipes to 432 children through the Diaper Bank and have had over 100 visits into the pregnancy center. MVP provided two pregnancy tests, supported six mothers with breastfeeding support, completed more than 90 hours of one-on-one parenting/life skills education and mentorship, and clients have earned more than $2,000 in baby items through the Earn While You Learn program.
“Missouri Valley Pregnancy Resource Center is wonderful at answering questions, teaching you things that help with everyday living, whether it’s parenting, financial, maintaining appropriate relationships, healthy lifestyles, etc. There is no such thing as a stupid question. I feel that the treatment is as if I was talking to my best friend. There is no judging, it’s pure concern, and can’t forget the laughter. This place is truly a blessing to the Yankton area for those that are either struggling with things or for those who don’t know where to turn when you find out that you are going to become a mom,” says Nichole, an MVP client.
“Our clients, often single moms, are thriving on their access to the services at MVP! As a Client Advocate, I hear their stories while discussing the different topics of teaching videos. We are allowed a very personal insight into their lives as we also share our life experiences with them. Our clients are as much a blessing to us as we are to them! Being a part of MVP is a fantastic volunteer experience for me,” said Marsha Dahlseid, a volunteer client advocate.
If the community wants to help with “The Christmas Blessing,” individuals can donate new Pack n Play play yards or new baby items to be used in the Baby Boutique. Baby items can include diapers, baby wipes, clothing (newborn-3T), high chairs, toys and books.
Women who are pregnant or children six months old or younger will qualify to receive a Pack n Play. “A Christmas Blessing” begins began Dec. 16 and will be offered while supplies last. A special thank you to the Yankton Community Foundation and Thrivent Financial for providing grants for the purchase of Pack n Plays for “The Christmas Blessing.” MVP is located at 607 E 15th St, 605-655-4967.
