Kicking In

The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) is being inundated by a typhoon of donations this month as it approaches its greater fundraising goal for completion of the First Dakota Soccer Park.
Sondra Jensen of YYSA told the Press & Dakotan that its “June Typhoon” fundraising event is part of the association’s greater goals.
“The soccer complex is a $2.5 million project and in June, we’re hoping to push over that next threshold,” she said.
An anonymous donor offered a $25,000 match for money raised in the first two weeks of the fundraising push.
“As of (Wednesday), we’ve blown past that,” Jensen said. We’re well past that $25,000 match. On Friday we’ll be announcing another donor has come forth with a $25,000 match for the second half of the month.”
She was unsure of the exact amount raised so far in June alone, but she said total fundraising has topped $2 million, bringing the complex close to its goal of $2.5 million.
“The project itself has tremendous momentum and community support,” she said. “We’ve been completely overwhelmed with the amount of people, organizations, foundations and companies that have come forward to support the project.”
Jensen said this will be benefitting many kids from around the area.
“We have probably 800 kids that registered for soccer this spring alone,” she said. “The Soccer Association is just continuing to grow and expand, and it’s a great opportunity for us to really give all of the youth in our community and soccer families in the region a beautiful complex to play at.”
In an email provided to the Press & Dakotan, YYSA president Cole Moen said that June has been a very exciting month for the organization.
“The Yankton Youth Soccer Association ‘June Typhoon’ has felt like just that,” he said. “Our community is rallying around this complex and around our fundraising efforts in a whirlwind of ways. We are so grateful for the community members who have sent in donations or commitments, and we are looking forward to closing out the month of June even stronger than we were when we entered the month.
“Construction of the First Dakota Soccer Park is in progress, as most local folks have had a chance to see, and we are excited that we are on target to have everything in order on target to be able to support the youth soccer players of our community for generations to come.”
Aaron Ness, First Dakota National Bank executive vice president, said he’s happy to see progress being made.
“It is exciting to see the work that has already started on the First Dakota Soccer Park,” he said. “This facility will bring such a positive impact to Yankton and the youth of this area. Now, during the’ June Typhoon,’ is an excellent time to donate. As with any fundraising effort, every single contribution helps make the facility a reality.”
Jensen said the expectation is that construction on the soccer complex will be wrapped up in mid-September, depending on progress of work and the weather.
