South Dakota reported a small increase in COVID-19 positive tests Monday, while Nebraska saw its surge in positive tests continue, pushing that state over the 3,000 level of known cases.
In Monday’s media briefing, South Dakota state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said the state saw just 33 new cases as of Monday, bringing the state’s total number to 2,245 known cases.
One new case was reported in Yankton County, bringing its total to 27 known cases overall. Of those, 22 have recovered. The county has reported one hospitalization during the pandemic. The total number of negative tests was 411.
Also, Douglas County (county seat: Armour) reported its first positive test. It has recorded 25 negative tests.
The number of recovered cases in South Dakota rose by 59 to 1,316.
The total number hospitalized during the pandemic stood at 150, with 61 of those currently hospitalized.
The state’s death toll remained at 11.
Of the 33 new cases reported Monday, 26 were in Minnehaha County (Sioux Falls), which has now had 1,880 known cases. Clayton noted there are now 850 cases tied directly to the Smithfield Foods processing plant, with another 245 attributed to close contact with Smithfield personnel.
Also during Monday’s briefing, a question was asked about the Care 19 phone app, which can help health officials track contacts for anyone who has tested positive. The app was first introduced on iPhone, and then was added last week to Android. However, the Android version has been having issues. South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the problem is being investigated and people should be sure to download any updates that may address the tracking issues in Android.
The South Dakota COVID-19 website on Monday broke out the state’s cases by race/ethnicity for the first time. To date, 31% of positive tests have been white/non-Hispanic, 20% have been black/non-Hispanic, 19% have been Hispanic, 14% are classified as other, 12% are Asian/non-Hispanic and 4% are Native American/non-Hispanic.
South Dakota’s total number of reported tests as of Monday was 16,375.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reported 299 more positive tests Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of known cases to 3,028. The state had been below the 2,000 mark as recently as last Wednesday.
The surge in the number of new cases corresponds with a rise in testing. The 1,247 new cases during the last four days go along with approximately 5,400 test results received during that same period. The total number of tests processed in Nebraska as of Sunday stood at 22,525.
HHS also reported three more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state toll to 56. One death was recorded in both Dakota (Dakota City) and Hamilton (Aurora) counties; there were no details available on the third death.
For more information, visit the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 website — COVID.sd.gov — or call 800-997-2880; for Nebraska, visit http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx
