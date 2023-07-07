HURON — The James River Water Development District Board of Directors will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, July 13, at the Best Western Kelly Inn at 1607 S.D. Highway 50 in Yankton at 9 a.m.
Items on the agenda are:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 10, 2023 @ 10:13 am
HURON — The James River Water Development District Board of Directors will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, July 13, at the Best Western Kelly Inn at 1607 S.D. Highway 50 in Yankton at 9 a.m.
Items on the agenda are:
1. Funding request from the Dakota Mainstem Regional Water System for start-up activities, data collection and engineering
2. Funding request from City of Hecla for a sanitary sewer improvement project;
3. Funding request from landowner in Hutchinson County to repair a dam in Sweet Township;
4. Update on the South Central Watershed Project;
5. Update on the South Central Water Quality Monitoring Project;
6. District update from staff, directors and chairman;
7. Update from the policy and personnel committees;
8. Update from the budget committee on the preliminary 2024 budget;
9. Set the 2024 budget hearing;
10. Public comment on items not on the agenda;
11. Any other business that may come before the board.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.