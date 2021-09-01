SIOUX FALLS — An Armour man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for threatening communications.
According to Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes, Larry Lee Grueschow, 64, was indicted Aug. 3, 2021, and pleaded not guilty to the indictment Monday.
On June 11, 2021, Grueschow is alleged to have transmitted “in interstate commerce, from the State of South Dakota to Washington, D.C., a telephone communication to a member of Congress. The telephone communication contained a threat to injure the member of Congress and others,” a press release said.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to five years in custody and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
A trial date of Nov. 2 has been set.
