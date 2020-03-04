• Erick Walters, 23, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold.
• John Williams, 40, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for grand theft (all others over $1,000).
• Christopher Baldridge, 26, Aberdeen, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Michael Stracqualursi, 39, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for simple assault (domestic).
• Guy Conway, 24, Bloomfield, Neb., was arrested Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance.
• Diana Hanna, 62, Bloomfield, Neb., was arrested Tuesday for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Eric Wolhoy, 43, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on two warrants for violation of a protection order.
• David Friedrich, 59, Wausa, Neb., was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance I schedules I or II.
• Roberto Castro-Barco, 43, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for simple assault (domestic).
• Kevin Leighton, 32, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
