Infamy At 80

Today (Tuesday) marks 80 years since the Japanese Empire launched a surprise attack against the U.S. Pacific Fleet stationed in Pearl Harbor in the Hawaiian Islands.
It was not the first battle of World War II, nor the deadliest nor even the first action of the conflict to see American bloodshed. Yet, it was this attack that catapulted the United States into the conflict that would see it and the other Allies achieve victory.
Now, 80 years later, the memories of that day are held by fewer and fewer people. And to people like Yankton County Veterans Service Officer Cody Mangold, it’s absolutely vital to keep those memories alive.
As with most alive today, school was the primary way that Mangold learned about the attack. But it was the personal recollections of relatives that would teach him things he couldn’t quite learn in school.
“All four of my grandparents were alive and remembered hearing about Pearl Harbor,” he said. “I learned a lot of it from my family members, from my grandparents specifically.”
Mangold said his grandfathers, especially, experienced it very differently.
“My one grandfather was in the Army Air Corps at the time,” he said. “When Pearl Harbor was hit, he was in the Army Air Corps in Texas. His perspective of what it was like that day was much different than my other grandfather, who was only 14 at the time. I learned the perspectives of four different people and what it did to them.”
Mangold said the event galvanized both grandfathers, even if one wasn’t quite able to get into the fight right away — in spite of his best efforts.
“My grandfather who was already in the Army Air Corps, it just solidified why he was doing what he was doing,” he said. “My other grandfather, it caused him to try to lie and enlist at an early age. He got denied but then later got accepted, still underage. You look at what they felt for patriotism, and we can’t let that go. We can’t let that history go away.”
While teaching about the attack in schools and continuing to hold memorial services centered around Pearl Harbor keep the memory alive, Mangold said that there is still much to be learned from the personal experiences of those who were alive at the time.
“The only way we can do that is by teaching each other,” he said. “It’s like any part of history, it’s so important to keep it going. The best way to keep the history going is for ourselves to teach each other about it and reach out to every one of those individuals that were around for Pearl Harbor. There’s still people around that were here that day that remember the effects. We do still have some World War II veterans around. Talk to their wives. Talk to everybody else.”
He said that getting multiple perspectives is key, likening the attack on Pearl Harbor to a more recent calamity.
“It’s very similar to 9/11,” he said. “We all have different feelings and experiences. We need to get their thoughts before they go.”
Mangold said there’s still a few takeaways from this day of infamy to keep firmly in mind.
“A big reason to remember Dec. 7 is, at any time, war can come to our door, “ he said. “At any time, we need to be ready to step up for our own people. You look at what happened on Dec. 7, 1941, and how the country came behind each other for one common goal of taking care of each other — that’s something that needs to be remembered. No matter what goes on in the world, we’re still here to take care of each other.”
