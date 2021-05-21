WAGNER — The community of Wagner will have a new event coming to the community in June as preparations for the 605 Unity Jam progress. This event, to be held on June 13 at the Wagner Lake, is being held for the first time in the community as people continue to look for better days ahead and ways to be outside and still socially distanced.
The event is being held as a way to help people to increase their cultural awareness, understanding, acceptance and appreciation for all cultures beyond their own. The program stresses the importance of building positive relationships locally and between communities.
To help make this happen, the residents in southeastern South Dakota are urged to work together whenever possible to help each other accomplish their goals for the betterment of all. The event is urging people to build partnerships within the community that will require active involvement beyond lip service.
This outdoor event encourages everyone who attends to remember to social distance and care about the other person beyond yourself so you are encouraged to have a mask even though the event is outdoors.
The East River Horizons organization and friends are helping organize this event.
The event will feature cultural presentations, a wide variety of music entertainment provided by performances by Jim Bridge, members of the South Dakota Country Hall of Fame, Native dance and music presentations, Lake View Colony members singing German hymns, Czech traditional dancers, the big band sound of Phil and Friends, country music entertainment by the Uncle Roy Band, regionally known singer/song writer Koby Provost and nationally known band, Indigenous.
There will also be arts and crafts to enjoy, a children’s fishing contest, cultural presentations, Veterans honoring program, carnival games, inflatables, bean bag tournament, a variety of food venders and more throughout the day.
For more information about this event go to Facebook at https://www.horizonsinc.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.