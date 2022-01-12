BROOKINGS — The SDSU Department of Animal Science, alongside the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association and the SDSU Athletics Department, will be hosting the 30th annual SDSU Lamb Bonanza at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. The event will be held in conjunction with the SDSU men’s basketball game against the University of Denver at Frost Arena on the SDSU campus.
Prior to tipoff, members of the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association will be serving lamb sliders and lamb spread crackers on the north side of the track in Frost Arena from 1-2 p.m.
Six SDSU lamb pelts will be auctioned at half time. Four pelts will feature the SDSU letters and two will feature the Jackrabbit. Proceeds from the auction will support undergraduate scholarships for animal science students and student athletes.
SDSU Signature Wool Project products will be on display with purchasing information for those interested. Proceeds from the project are used to provide scholarship support to students in the animal science and apparel merchandising programs. The scarves, stadium throws and queen-sized trapper blankets are made of 100% South Dakota-grown wool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.