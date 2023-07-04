PIERRE — Growing up in southeast South Dakota, Mark Morrell looked to the skies for his childhood dream.
“I’ve been enamored with aviation since I first saw Air National Guard fighters screaming across the Missouri River as a kid, and I was determined to join their ranks,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
Morrell not only joined the U.S. Air Force ranks, he provided leadership around the globe as he steadily climbed the ranks. Now a brigadier general, he has been selected as the next adjutant general of the South Dakota National Guard (SDNG).
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Morrell’s promotion. He will succeed Major Gen. Jeff Marlette, who is retiring. The change of authority ceremony will take place Aug. 5 in Rapid City.
The son of Sue and the late Russ Morrell, the brigadier general attributes his upbringing with preparing him for a lifetime of military service. He graduated from Bon Homme High School in 1995 and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from South Dakota State University in Brookings.
Gen. Morrell entered the Air Force in 1999 as a Distinguished Graduate of the United States Air Force (USAF) Officer Training Corps Detachment 780. He served on active duty for 12 years before transitioning home to the South Dakota Air National Guard.
“Both of my parents served in education and lived lives of service to others. That left quite an impression on me, and I’ve tried to emulate them through my own path in the military,” he said.
“Throughout my career, I have found that my greatest purpose and best fulfillment in work is achieved through service to others, and I am excited to continue that service in this new position (as adjutant general).”
Morrell was promoted in March to brigadier general. His new role as SDNG adjutant general places him in charge of a large command.
“The adjutant general serves soldiers and airmen located across 230 different facilities in 22 communities throughout our diverse state,” he said.
“I will travel a fair amount in-state and maintain offices in Rapid City, Pierre and in Sioux Falls. Two of those are co-located with National Guard facilities, and the third is at the office of the Department of the Military for South Dakota.”
His new role also brings him back to his roots.
“Fighter aviation has led me all around the world in many of the most demanding, challenging and humbling circumstances of my life. I learned early on in my career that no small measure of tenacity would be required to succeed in United States Air Force pilot training,” he said.
“But growing up in rural South Dakota, it was some of my first jobs that equipped me with the skills I would need to succeed. I delivered papers for the (Press and Dakotan) in Tyndall and was employed by some local farmers who taught me the value and expectation of a steady, hard work ethic.”
Morrell’s career has literally offered him a world of experiences in different settings.
“I have served in training and combat in several theaters including the Middle East, Asia, Europe and here at home,” he said. “While my training has primarily been through the Air Force, all my work assignments and deployments have been in joint, multi-service and multi-national environments.”
He believes those missions will serve him well in his new leadership role.
“I’ve had a lot of experience working with our sisters and brothers in the other (Department of Defense) services, as well as those from partner and allied nations,” he said.
LIFETIME OF SERVICE
Morrell currently serves as deputy chief of staff, Headquarters at Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls.
His most recent command was commander of the 114th Fighter Wing of the South Dakota Air National Guard at Joe Foss Field, a role in which he served from 2019 until this past January. Prior to that, he was vice commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, commander of the 114th’s Operations Group and commander of the 114th Operations Support Squadron.
Morrell has attained the rank of Command Pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours. Qualified as an instructor pilot, he is both a graduate and former instructor at the USAF Weapons School. He has participated in training operations in Alaska, Italy, Japan, Jordan and South Korea.
He has also deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, along with NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.
Morrell’s major awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters and more. At the state level, he has been awarded the South Dakota Distinguished Unit Citation and the South Dakota National Guard Service award.
During his career, Morrell has completed the Squadron Officer School in Alabama, the U.S. Air Force Weapons School in Nevada and the Air Command and Staff College and the Air War College, both by correspondence.
His education has not been limited to military affairs. In 2017, he completed his Master of Arts degree in Christian Leadership from the Sioux Falls Seminary.
THE TRANSITION
In announcing Morrell’s appointment, Noem noted SDNG’s outstanding national and global reputation.
“Our South Dakota National Guard serves with excellence in no small part due to (its) superb leadership,” she said in a press release.
The governor expressed confidence in the upcoming transition, saying she had “the privilege of honoring two tremendous leaders.”
“General Jeff Marlette has served with excellence through an unprecedented period for our South Dakota National Guard. I thank him for his advice, his counsel, and his long service in defense of our nation,” the governor said. “However, I believe the men and women of the South Dakota National Guard will be in capable hands under General Mark Morrell’s leadership.”
Morrell expressed his enthusiasm for his next assignment.
“I am excited to serve as Gov. Noem’s next Adjutant General of the great state of South Dakota, and I thank her for the opportunity,” he said in a press release.
“I’d like to thank both Major General Jeff Marlette and Brigadier General Greg Lair for challenging, supporting, and teaching me; and for the remarkable model of leadership and service they have lived out as citizen-warriors and leaders in the SDNG for 40-plus years.”
Morrell plans to model himself after the two mentors. “As Adjutant General, I will endeavor to follow their example of leadership as service to others as a way of life,” he said.
Morrell told the Press & Dakotan that he has grown through his interactions with others.
“There is something to be learned from every leader you encounter. I highlighted these two men (Marlette and Lair) at this moment because they both represent such comprehensive lives of service, and it has been my privilege to have been coached, taught and mentored by each of them,” he said.
“But what people should know is that our military is full of absolutely incredible, selfless leaders. Our airmen and soldiers are amazing people who have dedicated significant portions of their lives to creating excellence in their military specialties in addition to living vibrant lives across the state and region. I am consistently inspired by each of their unique stories and their acts of service to this state and country.”
FINDING HIS PASSION
Morrell said he entered military service for personal reasons. However, he also has grown in his passion for serving his country — a feeling intensified during this Independence Day.
“I suppose I chose the military path because I was looking for adventure and challenge as a young man,” he said. “But to be honest, what I love most is supporting this grand experiment in self-governance and individual liberty that we hold sacred in our state and nation.”
Morrell credits his family members for their continuous support regardless of where his service has taken them.
“I am married to a talented and independent South Dakota woman, and together we are raising three incredible kids,” he said.
Morrell has remained steadfast in his commitment to his military career even though it has meant personal sacrifices.
“Dedicating my career to serving this ideal hasn’t been an easy path. It has meant time away from family and personal sacrifices over the years,” he said. “But it has also been incredibly fulfilling and has taught me a lot about what it means to be a leader.”
He holds a different view of what it means to be entrusted with authority.
“I heard a wise man once say that, upon being asked to serve in a leadership role, one ought to not try to be a leader,” he said. “Rather, one ought to strive to be worthy of leadership. That is the challenge I take to heart every single day.”
PREPARING FOR THE FUTURE
In a rapidly challenging world, the military — including the National Guard — must remain ready for any challenge, anywhere and at any given time, Morrell said.
“Our military works hard to train and prepare for a variety of scenarios that we may face in the future,” he said. “The truth is, we don’t know what that next challenge might be, but we can control how we respond to each event.”
Morrell said he remains committed to maintaining the SDNG legacy dating back nearly 150 years.
“We’ve remained focused on our core values and our purpose, which has provided us some stability in a rapidly changing world,” he said. “We follow a long and storied tradition of Guard members who have served our state and nation from here in South Dakota, even before statehood.”
While holding the top command, Morrell credits the men and women who serve under him, calling them the “citizen-warriors” on the ground.
“What makes us uniquely elite and successful year over year is simply our people,” he said. “Our nation’s military is full of incredible individuals, and the South Dakota National Guard is truly among the best of even that esteemed crowd.”
Morrell pledged to ensure the service members have the tools they need to perform their mission.
“I will make certain that they are and remain trained, equipped, and ready to face any challenge to the security of our South Dakota communities or our nation, as well as to the liberty of its citizens,” he said.
As he prepares to take the reins, Morrell said he approaches his role with a sense of anticipation.
“There is no finer organization of soldiers and airmen out there,” he said. “I’m excited to continue building a legacy of excellence for our state and nation.”
