United Way of Greater Yankton’s SPARK Connections for Community group will hold a kickoff event on Friday, Aug. 6, with a Community Coffee Crawl and On Site Agency Tours. The event will run from 8:30-10 a.m.
Join SPARK as we catch a ride with Yankton Transit to explore some of the happenings among local service agencies within our community. The tour will begin at United Way of Greater Yankton’s Nonprofit Center, 610 W. 23rd Street, and will feature four local human-service organizations with on-site tours and presentations regarding their mission, collaborations and goals.
Organizations featured on the Community Coffee Crawl — On Site Agency Tour include Yankton Food for Thought, Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, Servant Hearts Clinic, The Clothing Closet and Yankton Transit.
RSVPs are required to attend this event. The first 25 people to RSVP will be able to ride via a Yankton Transit bus to all locations. Others may follow along in personal vehicles. RSVP via email at spark@yanktonunitedway.org or by calling United Way at (605) 665-6766.
For more information, visit www.yanktonunitedway.org/spark.
