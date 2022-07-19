Last week, health officials in South Dakota identified the first case of orthopoxvirus or monkeypox virus (MPV) in the state, so what do South Dakotans need to know to stay safe?
The announcement came last Thursday, after officials at the State Public Health Laboratory confirmed that a male in his 30s from eastern South Dakota tested positive for MPV, according to a statement released by the Department of Health (DOH). The specimen has been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its confirmation.
“The number of MPV cases has grown substantially over the past two months in the U.S. and globally,” said Dr. Joshua Clayton, South Dakota state epidemiologist. “Prompt identification of the characteristic MPV rash by patients and clinicians is necessary to curb the transmission of this virus, although more cases are anticipated before the number of new cases slows.”
Also, in an email to the Press & Dakotan, a representative from the DOH said,“MPV requires prolonged face-to-face contact, contact with the rash, or clothing/linens that had contact with the rash. Because of this, the risk to the general public is low. The low risk to the public means monkeypox vaccine is not recommended for wide distribution, and the department will work with close contacts to monkeypox cases to evaluate the need for vaccine.”
Not all jurisdictions are responding to the increase in cases the same way.
After identifying 6 confirmed cases and 7 possible cases of the virus last week, officials in Austin, Texas, announced that MPV is now “considered community spread,” and that anyone, regardless of sexual orientation and travel history, can spread it.
“We need to be safe and follow practices we’ve learned from COVID-19 to prevent the spread of monkeypox here in our community,” Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority, announced on the official website. “Try to reduce close, intimate interactions with those whose health history you’re unaware of. Use hand sanitizer, and wear masks when in close quarters with others who have symptoms.”
TRANSMISSION AND PREVENTION
MPV is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal or with material contaminated with the virus, including through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluids. Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical act such as kissing, cuddling or sex.
According to the CDC, prevention of MPV includes not touching the MPV rash or scabs, not sharing eating utensils or cups with a person with MPV or touching fabrics and objects during sex that were used by a person with MPV that have not been disinfected.
Also, the CDC recommends against having multiple or anonymous sex partners, adding that limiting your number of sex partners may reduce the possibility of exposure to the virus. At this time, it is not known if the virus is present in semen, vaginal or other body fluids.
Washing your hands with soap and water to prevent the spread of MPV is also recommended.
While anyone can get MPV, health officials note that cases have occurred disproportionately in men who have sex with men (MSM).
SYMPTOMS
MPV has flu-like symptoms that can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.
In addition, MPV is related to the smallpox virus and typically presents with a distinct rash that can look like pimples or blisters. The rash can appear on the face, hands, feet and chest, and inside the mouth and on or in other parts of the body, including the genitals or anus.
The rash goes through different stages before healing completely and typically resolves in 2-4 weeks.
Anyone who contracts MPV should isolate at home and stay in a separate room or area away from people or pets while they have an active rash.
VACCINATION
Historically, the smallpox vaccine offered some protection against MPV. However, after 1980, children were no longer vaccinated against smallpox. Now, most people under 40 have no protection against the virus.
There is a newer vaccine against MPV, JYNNEOS (Imvamune or Imvanex), but it is in short supply in the U.S. The federal government has released some of the JYNNEOS vaccine in its stockpile as production of the vaccine gears up.
The CDC recommends vaccination for individuals who have been diagnosed with MPV, exposed to MPV or are at higher risk of being exposed to MPV, including people whose jobs may expose them to orthopoxviruses and individuals whose sexual partners of the past two weeks have been diagnosed with monkeypox or who have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox.
BACKGROUND
With 1,971 infections reported nationally, every state in the U.S. has had at least one case, except Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming, according to the CDC’s map of cases. Meanwhile, there are 240 cases in six locations that have historically reported MPV and 13,100 cases in 69 locations that historically have not reported MPV cases, as of this writing.
Until this year, MPV mostly occurred in tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa where it was spread primarily by rodents and primates and was only occasionally exported to other regions.
The virus was first discovered in the Statens Serum Institute, located in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1958. The first human case was identified in a young child in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. It was first introduced to the U.S. in 2003 in a shipment from Ghana of small mammals, including rodents, imported to Texas.
According to the WHO, there are two related types of MPV: the West African clade that has been associated with an overall case fatality ratio (CFR) of around 1% and the Congo Basin clade that causes severe disease more frequently with a CFR reported in May of around 3%.
Health officials do not know why MPV is spreading as it is now. According to the WHO, the current public health risk from MPV is moderate but that could change if the virus establishes itself as a human pathogen, spreading to groups at higher risk of severe disease.
Sources: www.sd.gov, www.cdc.gov, www.who.int, www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/world-map.html
