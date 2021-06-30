ELK POINT — Horsemanship, patience, responsibility and safety — these are just some skills 4-H members learn in the 4-H horse program.
On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Clay, Union and Yankton County 4-H members within the horse program displayed these traits and many others at the combined Tri-County 4-H Horse Show. Twenty-nine youth participated in 28 different classes throughout the day.
The show began at 9 a.m. at the Chuck Donnelly Family Farms in rural Elk Point with the National Anthem, followed by the Pleasure Driving class. Junior member Matthew Bryan of Jefferson directed his pony Doozie to pull the cart he was sitting in around at various speeds and in different directions. The pair started off the show by receiving a purple ribbon — the top ribbon placing available — for his effort. It was the first of many purple ribbons awarded that day.
The horse show continued with Senior and Junior English Showmanship classes, where youth show their horses while leading them on the ground. The 4-H member is judged based on how well they can control their horse and present their horse so the judge can evaluate its confirmation and appearance.
Various English performance classes followed Showmanship. In English style of riding, different tack is used — the saddle is smaller and lighter and is designed to give the rider closer contact with the horse’s back.
Following the English classes, outfit and tack changes, the show continued with Western Showmanship classes.
Western performance classes were next — Equitation, Trail, Western Riding and Reining Classes — which recognize the 4-H member’s ability to ride a horse correctly and to use various aids required for a horse to perform basic maneuvers.
During each class, the 4-H member guides their horse through a specific pattern that the judge has chosen.
The speed events closed the day. All 4-H members were able to participate in Flag Racing, Barrel Racing and Pole Bending.
The purpose of the 4-H Horse Program is to help the 4-H member: develop character traits; experience the pride and responsibility of having an equine and learning about its care, feeding, management and related costs; and appreciate horseback riding as a healthy and wholesome form of recreation.
Full results for the Clay, Union and Yankton County 4-H horse show are as follows (event: name, county, ribbon placing):
• Junior Pleasure Driving Single-Horse — Matthew Bryan, Union, Purple.
• Senior English Showmanship — Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Purple; Jordan Swanson, Union, Purple.
• Junior English Showmanship — Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Purple; Ashley Phillips, Union, Purple.
• Senior Hunt Seat Equitation — Jordan Swanson, Union, Purple; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Purple; Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple.
• Junior Hunt Seat Equitation — Ashley Phillips, Union, Purple; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Purple.
• Senior Hunter Equitation Over Fences — Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple.
• Junior Hunter Equitation Over Fences — Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Red.
• Senior Western Showmanship — Emma Bohnsack, Clay, Purple-Grand Champion; Molli Harkin, Union, Blue; Aayla Wheatley, Union, Red; Jordan Swanson, Union, Purple-Grand Champion; Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple-Reserve Champion; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Purple-Grand Champion.
• Junior Western Showmanship — Sydney Johnson, Clay, Blue-Reserve Champion; Paisleigh Ensminger, Clay, Purple-Grand Champion; Marissa Schweinle, Clay, Blue; Jakeb Sullivan, Clay, Red; Matthew Bryan, Union, Purple; Kade Frank, Union, Purple; Madeline Gillespie, Union, Red; Addison Jacobs, Union, Purple; Ashley Phillips, Union, Purple- Reserve Champion; Benjamin Phillips, Union, Blue; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Purple-Grand Champion.
• Beginner Western Showmanship — Benjamin Bohnsack, Clay, Blue- Grand Champion; Hektor Hanson, Union, Red; Sofia Hanson, Union, Purple-Grand Champion; Jalyn Norton, Union, Red; Evelyn Johnson, Union, Purple-Reserve Champion; Lillian Johnson, Union, Blue; Josephine Soenen, Union, Blue; Brenna Johnson, Union, Purple; Madalynn Stutzman, Yankton, Purple-Grand Champion; Nora Stutzman, Yankton, Red-Reserve Champion; Sami Haberman, Yankton, Red.
• Senior Stock Seat Equitation — Emma Bohnsack, Clay, Blue; Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple; Jordan Swanson, Union, Purple; Molli Harkin, Union, Red; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Purple; Aayla Wheatley, Union, Purple.
• Junior Stock Seat Equitation — Paisleigh Ensminger, Clay, Blue; Matthew Bryan, Union, Red; Lila Stutzman, Yankton, Red; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Red; Marissa Schweinle, Clay, Red; Ashley Phillips, Union, Red; Benjamin Phillips, Union, Purple; Madeline Gillespie, Union, Red; Sydney Johnson, Clay, Red; Addison Jacobs, Union, Red.
• Beginner Stock Seat Equitation — Sofia Hanson, Union, Red; Evelyn Johnson, Union, Blue; Sami Haberman, Yankton, Blue; Jalyn Norton, Union, Blue; Lillian Johnson, Union, Blue; Madalynn Stutzman, Yankton, Red; Hektor Hanson, Union, Red; Benjamin Bohnsack, Clay, Red; Brenna Johnson, Union, Purple.
• Senior Trail — Jordan Swanson, Union, Blue; Emma Bohnsack, Clay, Blue; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Red; Rachel Bryan, Union, Red; Aayla Wheatley, Union, Blue; Molli Harkin, Union, Red.
• Junior Trail — Jakeb Sullivan, Clay, Red; Matthew Bryan, Union, Red; Ashley Phillips, Union, Red; Benjamin Phillips, Union, Red; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Red; Lila Stutzman, Yankton, Red.
• Beginner Trail — Benjamin Bohnsack, Clay, Blue; Hektor Hanson, Union, Red; Sofia Hanson, Union, Blue; Sami Haberman, Yankton, Red; Brenna Johnson, Union, Blue; Jalyn Norton, Union, Blue; Josephine Soenen, Union, Red; Evelyn Johnson, Union, Red.
• Senior Ranch Riding — Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Purple; Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple; Emma Bohnsack, Clay, Purple; Aayla Wheatley, Union, Purple; Jordan Swanson, Union, Blue.
• Junior Ranch Riding — Matthew Bryan, Union, Blue; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Blue; Ashley Phillips, Union, Purple; Benjamin Phillips, Union, Purple; Addison Jacobs, Union, Blue; Lillian Johnson, Union, Blue.
• Senior Reining — Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple; Aayla Wheatley, Union, Purple; Emma Bohnsack, Clay, Blue.
• Senior Flag Racing — Jordan Swanson, Union, Red ; Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple; Molli Harkin, Union, Blue; Emma Bohnsack, Clay, White; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Blue; Aayla Wheatley, Union, White.
• Junior Flag Racing — Matthew Bryan, Union, Purple; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Blue; Ashley Phillips, Union, Blue; Benjamin Phillips, Union, Red; Paisleigh Ensminger, Clay, Blue; Addison Jacobs, Union, White; Kade Frank, Union, Blue; Jakeb Sullivan, Clay, Blue.
• Beginner Flag Racing — Hektor Hanson, Union, Red; Benjamin Bohnsack, Clay, Blue; Josephine Soenen, Union, Purple; Evelyn Johnson, Union, Blue; Lillian Johnson, Union, Red; Jalyn Norton, Union, Purple.
• Senior Barrel Racing — Aayla Wheatley, Union, White; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Blue; Jordan Swanson, Union, Red; Emma Bohnsack, Clay, Blue; Molli Harkin, Union, Red; Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple.
• Junior Barrel Racing — Benjamin Bohnsack, Clay, Blue; Jakeb Sullivan, Clay, Blue; Jalyn Norton, Union, White; Benjamin Phillips, Union, Blue; Evelyn Johnson, Union, White; Josephine Soenen, Union, Blue; Sydney Johnson, Clay, Blue; Marissa Schweinle, Clay, Blue; Lillian Johnson, Union, Red; Ashley Phillips, Union, Blue; Sami Haberman, Yankton, Red; Matthew Bryan, Union, Purple; Paisleigh Ensminger, Clay, Blue; Kade Frank, Union, Blue; Addison Jacobs, Union, Blue; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Blue; Lila Stutzman, Yankton, Blue; Brenna Johnson, Union, Red.
• Senior Pole Bending — Jordan Swanson, Union, Red; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Red; Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple; Aayla Wheatley, Union, Blue; Emma Bohnsack, Clay, Blue.
• Junior Pole Bending — Benjamin Bohnsack, Clay, Blue; Matthew Bryan, Union, Purple; Lillian Johnson, Union, Red; Paisleigh Ensminger, Clay, Blue; Lila Stutzman, Yankton, Purple; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Red; Josephine Soenen, Union, Purple; Ashley Phillips, Union, Purple; Sami Haberman, Yankton, Red; Benjamin Phillips, Union, Blue; Marissa Schweinle, Clay, Red; Kade Frank, Union, Purple; Addison Jacobs, Union, Red; Evelyn Johnson, Union, Red; Jakeb Sullivan, Clay, Blue; Jalyn Norton, Union, Red; Brenna Johnson, Union, Red.
For more information about 4-H, how to join 4-H, or the Horse Program, contact Katie Doty at the Yankton County Extension Office at 605-665-3387.
