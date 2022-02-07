100 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 8, 1922
• Water in the wells of the Meridian Highway bridge piers, from which the city of Yankton is one day expected to draw its entire supply, has not frozen this winter in spite of the fact that the temperature has on several occasions been well below the zero mark, and in spite of the fears expressed early in the fall season that if the wells did freeze up there might be some damage to the piers.
• A sleighing party was organized here last evening, to go over to Mission Hill. Something went wrong at the corner of Third and Walnut, and when the smoke cleared away one gentleman was sitting with legs and arms fondly embracing the city drinking fountain at the Farmers & Merchants Bank corner.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, February 8, 1947
• A few charred pieces of furniture, bits of smouldering upholstery and pathetic array of frozen smoke-saturated clothing are all that was salvaged from the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Duffy which went up in flames here early this forenoon. The Duffy home, located on the corner of Broadway and First street, facing the river, is one of Yankton’s historic old landmarks, a chalkstone house which was the home of Andrew J. Faulk, third governor of Dakota Territory.
• The Ford-Ferguson tractor with shovel attachment has been working overtime to clear city streets of the huge snow drifts resulting from the recent blizzards. Manned by Ira Sherman, Jr., the tractor occupies the time of three trucks which haul the snow to vacant lots within the city. Truck drivers include Charles Hunhoff, Clifford Oswald and Clyde Wilkes.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 8, 1972
• Single-season scoring records at the three Yankton basketball institutions are in danger as the cage season rolls into the final swing. Chad Nelson at Yankton High School, Steve Becker at Yankton College and Arch Heath at Mount Marty College all have chances to establish new all-time single season point totals.
• Law enforcement officers from throughout the area were guests of the Yankton Elks for the lodge’s annual Law Enforcement night here Monday. Officers from as far as Mitchell representing city police, sheriff’s offices, highway patrol and game departments were all on hand for a banquet and dance sponsored by the Elks in appreciation of their service to the area.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, February 8, 1997
• S. Johanna Schumacher of Mother of God Monastery in Watertown has joined the administrative staff of Mount Marty College as staff accountant in the Business Office. The position of staff accountant is newly created under the supervision of Roberta Ambur, Mount Marty College Chief Financial Officer.
• The “crème de la crème” of saxophone quartets, The San Francisco Saxophone Quartet, is coming to play the fourth concert of this year’s series for members of the Yankton Area Concert Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.