City OKs New SAC Fees

The collegial tone at Monday’s meeting of the Yankton City Commission regarding the passage of a Summit Activities Center (SAC) rate increase showed just how far discussions with citizens have come since talk of closing the facility sparked controversy late last summer.

At its meeting Monday, the City Commission voted unanimously to raise SAC membership rates, per the recommendation of the SAC Task Force, effective Oct. 1.

