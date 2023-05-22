City OKs New SAC Fees

The collegial tone at Monday’s meeting of the Yankton City Commission regarding the passage of a Summit Activities Center (SAC) rate increase showed just how far discussions with citizens have come since talk of closing the facility sparked controversy late last summer.
At its meeting Monday, the City Commission voted unanimously to raise SAC membership rates, per the recommendation of the SAC Task Force, effective Oct. 1.
The task force, comprised of private citizens, was first convened last November to find the best ways to address issues with sustaining the aging facility’s operations. Plans to have a third party take over SAC operations or to close the facility — which was losing money in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — announced by the commission last year were met with public outcry.
That pushback was led in part by Yankton’s newest city commissioner, Brian Hunhoff, who championed saving the SAC, participated in the task force and, ultimately, ran and won a seat on the City Commission last month.
The task force’s recommendations were well received, with city officials implementing some of the more inexpensive ideas almost immediately.
“I’d like to point out (this is) still by far the cheapest family gym — or any gym — in town and still a very good value,” Hunhoff said Monday. “I think this gets us back to where we were about 3-4 years ago before the pandemic, so certainly reasonable.”
Members on the task force agreed unanimously that SAC rates had to be increased, Yankton City Commissioner Mason Schramm noted Monday.
With the same vote, commissioners also expanded SAC Saturday and Sunday hours to 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
“Expanding (hours) may lead to more membership or more of our members using the services and facilities,” City Manager Amy Leon said.
Commissioner Nathan Johnson asked how much the expanded hours would cost the city for the summer months.
Two additional experienced employees for two four-hour shifts every week from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend would cost the city an additional $3,000-$4,500, assuming a wage of $15-$20 per hour, said Yankton Director of Parks & Recreation Todd Larson.
“We can’t just have a minimum-wage, brand-new person (do this). We’ll have to have someone that knows how to close,” he said. “We’ll have two people there also monitoring the facilities upstairs and the gymnasium.”
Also Monday, the commission heard from Pauline Akland, a former Yankton City Commissioner, on distracted driving and cell phone use.
Akland said she was run off the road last spring by a distracted driver on N. Highway 81 who had entered her lane. She drove off the road into the ditch and said she still becomes emotional when recalling the incident.
“I’ve always been passionate about not using the cell phone, not texting, not even answering the phone — even if it’s hands free— while driving,” she said. “But since that time, I have become very passionate about it, and something needs to be done.”
Since retiring from her job in March, Akland said she has observed the drivers in Yankton, and about half of them are using their phones but for much more than talking.
“I saw a young girl the other day, I was sitting at the stoplight, and she came up beside me and she was FaceTiming while driving,” she said, referring to the video call feature on many phones.
“There was a study done by an insurance company, and they took 7,500 people’s phones and applied an app to their phone, Akland said. “Of those 7,500, eighty-two percent were doing more than talking on their phone: they were texting; they were NetFlixing; they were searching for stuff on the internet; they were watching YouTube videos.”
She recommended that Yankton pass a hands-free law to prohibit contact with your phone while driving.
“Every time you’re looking at the screen, it takes 4.3 seconds of your time, and 4.3 seconds when you’re driving 55 miles an hour is the length of a football field,” she said. “How many accidents will you cause by looking at your phone?”
She provided the commission with research on existing laws in others states that seek to address the problem with strict guidelines, penalties and fines.
“I would encourage you to address this,” Akland said. “Let’s be the first city in the state of South Dakota to be completely hands free.”
Also Monday, the commission:
• established a public hearing on June 12 for the sale of alcoholic beverages for a special event at The Center on July 21st;
• approved a transient merchant license for Martha’s Crafts to sell yard art and metal decor at JoDean’s from Aug. 4-Sept. 4;
• approved July 22 transient merchant and special events dance licenses for Rock ‘N’ Rumble.
