Gathering Grounds Fundraising Underway

Gathering Grounds, which provides space for anyone in the community to gather and a safe place for individuals to take shelter, is currently engaged in a fundraising drive, as well as a search for more volunteers.
The Gathering Grounds Task Force met in January. They consist of community servants from local churches, Horizon Healthcare, The Contact Center, Yankton Police Department, Yankton Parks and Recreation, Pathways and the Yankton Library.
They’ve added volunteers that have allowed them to expand hours on Tuesday. They’re open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.-noon.
“We are thankful for the generous volunteers that have stepped up, but there’s room for more,” said Cory Kitch, Discovery Church Pastor. “One goal is to recruit multiple volunteers allowing us to be open six days a week.”
They are just over 50% on their fundraising for the year.
“This is a huge blessing, and we are thankful to the individual citizens as well as Faith Alive Church, River City Assembly and Celebrate Community Church for their generous donations,” said Kitch.
Volunteering offers many personal benefits.
“I’m a volunteer at Gathering Grounds from Celebrate Community Church. It’s a unique and informative experience, meeting people from different walks of life,” said Ruth Stewart. “Knowing I have a warm bed at night makes my heart go out to the homeless people. God says to love one another. That’s the basis for volunteering. Showing these people, no matter what, they are loved.”
Their current and future goals are to promote communication with other Yankton agencies to make homeless individuals aware of the facility and services, raise funds for expenses and upkeep, recruit volunteers, acquire more comfortable, modern furniture for guests to use, arrange for transit from “hot spots” in town, like the library, to encourage more folks to visi and have a ministry toward cultures in Yankton that do not yet speak English.
If you’d like to volunteer or donate, contact the Discovery Church office at 605-689-2211.
Gathering Grounds, located at 215 Walnut Street, is a ministry of Discovery Church.
