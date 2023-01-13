100 Years Ago
Sunday, January 14, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 14, 1948
• Veterans of World War I and II residing in and near Pickstown have organized a local post of the American Legion known as the Fort Randall Post. At the first meeting, Wesley B. Grave and Roy G. Bays were named temporary chairman and secretary, respectively. It is expected the Post will have more than 50 charter members.
• George Bauer, Jr., was named president of Trinity Lutheran congregation at an annual meeting held at the church last evening. He will succeed Russell Rulon who has served the office of president for the past two years.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, January 14, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 14, 1998
• Local law enforcement officials say 1997 produced fewer incidents of crime, but many crimes committed in Yankton were more severe than in the past. Yankton police responded to exactly 1,000 fewer incidents in 1997 than they did in 1996.
• South Dakota farmers harvested a record soybean crop and brought in the second-largest sunflower crop in 1997, the Agriculture Department reported Tuesday.
