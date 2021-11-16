South Dakota is kicking off its “Computer Science Education Week — CS Everywhere!” celebrations a month early this year with the launch of the newly formed South Dakota Chapter of the Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA-SD).
CSTA-SD recently launched to support computer science opportunities in K-16 classrooms in South Dakota. Data from 2021 shows that currently 40% of South Dakota high schools provide access to a fundamental computer science course, a slight increase from 2020 (2021 State of CS Report).
The mission of CSTA-SD is to promote computer science in K-16 classrooms, advocate for statewide standards and inclusion of computer science in all South Dakota schools, provide professional development to enhance the quality of computer science education and create community partnerships that support the extension and growth of computer science.
CSTA-SD is comprised of educators from K-12 schools, higher education, and nonprofit organizations. It is a collaborative effort between teachers who care about computer science in South Dakota and believe in the importance of learning computer science so that students become creators of technology, rather than just consumers.
CSTA-SD is launching professional development opportunities by providing a virtual professional development and networking session on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. MT/8 p.m. CT. Join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83977723707?pwd=RFhlZlBRVlY0VTBhRTA0RmpKeG1GUT09 to learn Code.org and computer science certification opportunities in South Dakota.
Join CSTA-SD for free by signing up for a CSTA Basic membership and selecting SD as your chapter. Join at CSTA | Computer Science Teachers Association (csteachers.org) Membership is open to anyone who has an interest in teaching computer science or supporting computer science education.
The CSTA-SD President is Tara Johanneson, Director of Online Education/Information Technology Associate at the University of Sioux Falls, and the Vice President is Rise Jongeling, Middle School and High School Science, Art, and Math Teacher at Axtell Park Success Academy in Sioux Falls.
Follow CSTA-SD on Twitter — @CSTASouthDakota — to learn more.
