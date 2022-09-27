100 Years Ago
Thursday, September 28, 1922
• Bucketing out of rock discovered down in the box for Pier 8 was in progress today. Some of the boulders are so big that they have to be blasted to be taken out.
• The Yankton Carnegie Library is being scrubbed behind the ears and dressed in its Sunday very best for the sessions of the state library association which are to be held there the week of Oct. 9-14. Even the asbestos covering on the furnace has a new coat of whitewash.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 28, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, September 28, 1972
• Like a falling star, the observatory at the University of South Dakota fell last week. For 53 years, the observatory dome provided all-night shelter for student star gazers. Demolition crews removed the building at no expense to the university.
• At the August meeting of the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission a new waterfowl refuge was established on Lewis and Clark Lake, encompassing a four-mile segment of the lake south of the Bon Homme County Izaak Walton League clubhouse. The joint refuge is being established with the hope of holding a large number of geese in the area and improving goose hunting on Lewis and Clark Lake and surrounding area.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, September 28, 1997
• No paper
