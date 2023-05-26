PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development has announced the latest ConnectSD broadband grants. These awards will make quality, high-speed internet available to underserved households in South Dakota.

“ConnectSD is investing in South Dakota’s future by bringing high-speed broadband access to every South Dakota family,” said Noem. “We are committed to connecting every corner of South Dakota with high-speed internet access, and this investment will allow us to overcome challenges that stand in the way of that mission.”

