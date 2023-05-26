PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development has announced the latest ConnectSD broadband grants. These awards will make quality, high-speed internet available to underserved households in South Dakota.
“ConnectSD is investing in South Dakota’s future by bringing high-speed broadband access to every South Dakota family,” said Noem. “We are committed to connecting every corner of South Dakota with high-speed internet access, and this investment will allow us to overcome challenges that stand in the way of that mission.”
Over $32 million in grants were awarded for 13 projects from nine applicants. These projects will leverage private matching dollars for a total investment of over $47 million in broadband infrastructure statewide, connecting 3,137 households, farms, and businesses. These awards will cover the vast prairie area of Stanley County, part of the southeast corner of the state, and provide more coverage in the Black Hills region.
The following is a list of the area awardees and location:
• Golden West Telecommunications Cooperative, Inc. — Southeast of Lesterville, Rural Utica, $1,768,976;
• Leap Communications, LLC — Rural Irene, Mayfield, $3,533,900;
• Long Lines Broadband (dba, Jefferson Telephone Company, LLC) — Rural Elk Point (Going Northeast & West of I-29), $1,219,176;
• Alliance Communications Cooperative, Inc. — Rural Beresford, Union Groves St. Pk, Nora SD (East & West of I-29), $5,148,021;
• Midco (Midcontinent Communications) — Rural area west of the City of Yankton, $530,461;
The ConnectSD program has leveraged $58 million of state general funds along with $89 million of federal funds and $122 million of private investment from the broadband providers. These investments total over $269.5 million in broadband expansion in the state since Governor Noem took office in 2019. ConnectSD has awarded 103 grant awards or projects and has connected or is in the process of connecting almost 31,000 locations that either did not have internet or were underserved before starting this program.
With these awards, Noem’s ConnectSD Initiative will connect almost 31,000 locations with high-speed internet. To stay informed, find further information, and to find coverage maps, the ConnectSD program can be found online at: https://sdgoed.com/partners/connectsd/.
