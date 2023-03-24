A man arrested Thursday following a hostage standoff in Yankton is facing several charges, including two counts of kidnapping, in connection with the incident.
According to the Yankton Police Department, Ricky Leroy German, 61, faces the following charges:
• aggravated assault, aggravated assault domestic;
• kidnapping/first degree (two counts);
• kidnapping/second degree (two counts);
• possession of controlled substance;
• unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance;
German was arrested after an incident in which two people were held hostage for a brief time Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department (YPD), local law enforcement was contacted at 3:13 p.m. Thursday by South Dakota Department of Corrections parole agents to check on a male in the 1700 block of College Street. When officers arrived, a male occupant “fled to a back room, taking an adult male and female hostage,” the release said.
Law enforcement officers began communicating and negotiating with the male, identified as German.
According to documents obtained from the courts, a police officer involved in the case said he could hear the two hostages cry for help “and they were scared.”
At one point, the officer observed that the suspect was armed with a rifle which had an attached suppressor. During the negotiations, the suspect said he didn’t know if he was going to shoot the hostages or shoot himself, according to documents. The suspect later claimed he was armed with an air rifle, which was confirmed by law enforcement.
The suspect admitted to using meth two hours before law enforcement was contacted, the officer said.
The YPD said an adult male was allowed to exit the room and negotiations resumed.
At approximately 4:58 p.m., officers breached the door and “a distractionary device” was deployed. Officers holding a ballistic shield entered the room. The suspect stepped out of a closet and was unarmed. At this point he was arrested.
The female hostage, who documents said was the suspect’s girlfriend, was safe.
Neither of the hostages was injured.
According to an online search, German is a registered sex offender who is a former resident of Wagner.
Court documents added that German “is known to have outstanding felony warrants and has been involved in multiple counts of forged documents, thefts and drug use.”
The documents said he is also suspected of being involved with the theft of checks in Wagner and is suspected of passing forged checks in Vermillion.
He is scheduled to make his first court appearance March 29.
