POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Lillian Gay, 27, Yankton, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Friday on a Minnehaha County warrant for failure to appear.
• Randie Devi, 34, Yankton, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Friday for simple assault and on a probation hold for court services.
• Darlene Ries, 59, Yankton, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Saturday for simple assault and possession of marijuana/2 ounces or less. She was arrested again at 1:31 p.m. for simple assault.
• Chad Harp, 32, Vermillion, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Saturday for failure to register as a sex offender.
• Ryan Bloch, 39, Yankton, was arrested at 2:31 p.m. Saturday for simple assault/domestic and interruption of communication (misdemeanor).
• Jami Lane, 40, Avon, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Saturday for grand theft/all others over $1,000.
• Julieann Milk, 31, Yankton, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Saturday for Breach of conditions without order (2) and failure to appear (2).
• Tomicka Jones, 39, Yankton, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Saturday for failure to appear.
• Heidi Kleinschmit, 43, of Yankton was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Sunday for simple assault.
• Alicia Stone Arrow, 39, of Yankton was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Sunday for violation of a conditional bond of no contact in a domestic arrest.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.