South Dakota reported 719 new COVID-19 infections and eight new deaths in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 2,249. None of the new fatalities were recorded in the Yankton area.
Active cases climbed for the third straight reporting day, rising to 5,513 (+30), while active hospitalizations dipped to 202 (-3). There were 43 new hospitalizations reported.
Yankton County posted 21 new infections Tuesday, the 10th time in 11 reporting days the county has seen double-digit increases in cases. There were 15 new recoveries, with the number of active cases rising to 147. One new hospitalization was reported. The DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with eight COVID-19 patients, all of whom are in intensive care. There are no COVID hospitalizations reported at the Human Services Center.
The case report for other area South Dakota counties for Tuesday included: Bon Homme County, +4; Charles Mix County, +5; Clay County, +6; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +6; Turner County, +1; and Union County, +11.
On the vaccine front, the DOH portal showed the state with 62,526 booster/third doses administered. Yankton County surged past the 2,000 level in booster shots in Tuesday’s update, with the DOH raising the number of booster/third shots in the county to 2,226. The numbers for other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, 239; Charles Mix County, 227; Clay County, 959; Douglas County, 204; Hutchinson County, 456; Turner County, 613; and Union County, 399.
Overall, the DOH reported Tuesday that 68% of South Dakotans ages 12 and older have received at least one vaccination, with 58.2% having completed the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.