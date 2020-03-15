INTERCHANGE
Interchange held its regularly scheduled weekly meeting on Monday, March 9, 2020, at noon at Minerva’s. There were 15 members present. The meeting was called to order by President Shannon Viereck and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
During announcements Sherri Rogers-Conti of Southeast CASA announced the Reverse Your Luck Fundraiser would be taking place on Saturday, March 14, at Minerva’s. Paula Tacke from the Mead Cultural Education Center shared their weekly Power Hours would take place on the next three Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. Julie Amsberry of Yankton Area Arts shared the current exhibit at GAR Hall celebrates youth art and artists from Yankton High School. The exhibit will be on display through April 14 with a special reception honoring the students and teachers on Friday, March 6, from 5-7 p.m. YAA will also be hosting a class on Ukrainian Egg Painting on March 28 from 1-4 p.m. Linda Dobrovolny from the Community Library and current Interchange Vice President encouraged members to RSVP for next week’s off site meeting at the Boathouse by Wednesday. Shannon Viereck of Mount Marty College (MMC) announced there would be about nine different performances in March and April at MMC. She will bring a calendar of those events to the next meeting.
The hostess and program for the meeting was Nancy Wenande, Executive Director at Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG). Nancy dispelled some of the myths she has heard about YAPG. She also shared five things the group does including Land Transfers, Business Development, Business Referrals, Community Visioning & Problem Solving, and Workforce Development.
The next regular meeting of Interchange will be held offsite on Monday, March 16, at noon at The Boathouse and hosted by member Molly Nedved.
Toastmaster Club 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant. Vice President Angela Mann opened the meeting welcoming everyone. Vice President Mann introduced Roy Wilcox who gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Vice President Mann then introduced Toastmaster of the Day, Jana Lane. Jana introduced Jack Dahlseid as General Evaluator, who in turn introduced his team for the day. Grammarian, Karin Scheer shared the word of the day, “gumption,” meaning common sense or initiative. Walter Rentsch presented his speech of the day, “The Chair” from the Competent Communicator Manual-Interpersonal Communication; Project 2: The Successful Negotiator.
Table Topics was led by Angela Mann. She called upon Kevin Buhl, Roy Wilcox, Karin Scheer, Katie Stutzman, Jana Lane, Jack Dahlseid, Marsha Dahlseid, and guest Amanda asking various spring or travel themed questions. General Evaluator Jack Dahlseid called upon Marsha Dahlseid to give her evaluation of Walter Rentsch’s speech. Jack Dahlseid then evaluated the meeting and shared his report. Reports were given by Grammarian Karin Scheer, Timer Jennifer Haich, Ah-Counter Katie Stutzman. Trophies were handed out to Walter Rentsch for best speaker, Marsha Dahlseid for best evaluator, and guest Amanda for best Table Topics. Kevin Buhl served as Joke Master. Vice President Angela Mann closed out the meeting.
A great enhancement to a Saturday morning is being a Toastmaster member! Guests are always welcome. For more information, please call 605-665-8448 or visit http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org.
