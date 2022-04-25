Man Arrested for Theft Of Catalytic Converters

A Yankton man has been arrested in connection with several thefts of catalytic converters.
According to a press release from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, a report was received at 2:19 p.m. Friday that a male subject was cutting catalytic converters off vehicles on Belair Road just east of Yankton. Two witnesses took photos and followed the suspect vehicle into Yankton.
A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle near Second Street and Douglas Avenue. The suspect was identified as Sidney Buchholtz, 29, of Yankton. A search of the vehicle revealed six catalytic converters.
Buchholtz, who is on parole, was arrested for grand theft, intentional damage to property and a parole hold.
In recent months, several catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles. Buchholtz is suspected in those cases that are currently being investigated.
If anyone else is missing a catalytic converter in the area of Belair Road from the Friday incident, you are asked to contact the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.
