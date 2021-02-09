Knox County in Nebraska reported one new death related to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s updates from both Nebraska and South Dakota.
Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recorded 10 new deaths, raising the state toll to 1,978. Knox County’s death toll rose to 11 as the county registered its second death in the past six days.
In South Dakota, 122 new infections and no new deaths were reported in the Department of Health’s (DOH) daily update. The state death toll remained at 1,809.
Yankton County reported no new cases for the third straight day, the longest stretch of no new positive tests in more than six months (July 29-30, Aug. 1). The county also reported four new recoveries, lowering its number of active cases to 39, the first time it’s been below 40 since Aug. 26.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases Tuesday included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1) and Union (+7) counties.
In Nebraska, both Cedar and Knox counties reported 11 new infections.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Tuesday reported five active cases (all students), an increase of one from Monday. The number in quarantine/isolation rose by five to 23, with four of those on campus (+1).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases.
Here are other South Dakota statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 108,405 (+122: 107 confirmed, 15 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,244 (-64);
• Recoveries — 105,352 (+186);
• Hospitalizations — 6,387 ever hospitalized (+10); 109 currently hospitalized (-3);
• Testing — 2,776 new tests processed; 581 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 125,670 total vaccinations (+349); 86,465 individuals vaccinated (+161).
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported 344 new infections.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 194,170 (+344);
• Recoveries — 141,108 (+206);
• Hospitalizations — 5,917 ever hospitalized (+16); 257 currently hospitalized (+7);
• Testing — 6,394 new tests processed; 1,104 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 239,832 (+5,757).
