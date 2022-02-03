Fordyce Man Granted Parole In 2019 Assault

OMAHA, Neb. — A Fordyce, Nebraska, man who was sentenced to prison for a 2019 assault has been paroled from prison.
Kevin Haug, who has been serving a sentence of 5-22 years at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC) for the last 18 months, was granted parole at a hearing last week.
According to a Nebraska Parole Board representative, Haug was granted parole to Brookings with conditions on Jan. 28.
Haug was convicted in 2019 of first-degree assault, two counts of assaulting an officer using a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, all in connection with a domestic dispute that resulted in a stabbing and high-speed chase.
Haug’s parole conditions include that he remain in mental-health counseling, take his medication and have no contact with his ex-wife, Rhea Haug, or stabbing victim Jimmy Olson.
According to court records, Haug broke into the Fordyce home of his estranged wife, Rhea, and their children during the early morning hours of July 2, 2019. Haug found her with Jimmy Olson, who had worked for the Haugs. The two men got into a physical altercation, where Olson sustained knife wounds.
In addition to the above conditions, Haug must follow parole conditions in South Dakota and Nebraska.
After a year, Haug can request an early release from parole. The parole board is not required to grant that release and can reportedly keep him on parole for the maximum sentence, 22 years in Haug’s case, minus any applicable time for good behavior.
