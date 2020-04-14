COVID Update For April 14: SD Cases Climb To 988

The number of positive COVID-19 tests in South Dakota made another big jump Tuesday with 121 new cases reported. That brings the state total to 988.
In a media briefing Tuesday, State Epidemiologist Josh Clayton said that, of the new cases, 88 were connected to the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, which has become a COVID-19 hot spot. To date, there are 438 known cases tied to Smithfield.
Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 115 were from Minnehaha County, five were from Lincoln County and one was from Codington County.
Meanwhile, the number of state cases considered recovered jumped to 261, an increase of 26 percent from Monday.
According to the state website, Yankton County’s known cases remained at 22, but the number of recovered cases rose by three to 16.
Statewide, one person was hospitalized, with the total number hospitalized during the pandemic rising to 45.
The total number of negative tests processed by state and commercial labs rose to 8,303.
South Dakota’s death toll remained at six.
Known COVID-19 cases and deaths in surrounding states as of late Monday included:
• Nebraska — 871 cases/18 deaths;
• Iowa — 1,710/43;
• Minnesota — 1,650/70;
• Montana — 387/6;
• North Dakota — 331/8;
• Wyoming — 275/1.
