LINCOLN, Neb. — Senior nursing students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center-Lincoln are partnering with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Division of Behavioral Health (DBH) to conduct a statewide survey about nursing specialties.
The survey will be available online through Friday, Feb. 25, from an email link being sent now to nurses across Nebraska. Survey responses are completely anonymous and will only be reported in summary form.
“We encourage nurses receiving the survey email to take 5 minutes of their time to participate in the survey and provide valuable input about their career path,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health.
