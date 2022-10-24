Copies of the 2022 One Book South Dakota selection “Our History is the Future” by Nick Estes are available for checkout at Yankton Community Library. Jamie Sullivan, a South Dakota Humanities Council scholar, will lead a discussion of the book on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m.
Participants will have the option of enjoying the presentation in-person at the library or virtually from the comfort of their homes. For the virtual option, you can join us at: https://meet.goto.com/617301909
