• A report was received at 8:39 a.m. Saturday of people smoking marijuana on Park St.
• A report was received at 8:13 p.m. Saturday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:54 a.m. Sunday of a fight on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 9:23 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on E. 18th St.
• A report was received at 9:30 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Summit St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:11 p.m. Friday of forgery on Meckling St. in Gayville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:03 p.m. Friday of a protection order violation off of 435th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:58 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Walnut St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:31 a.m. Sunday of a ditch fire off of 442nd Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at noon Sunday of domestic incident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.