For Public, Aquatics Center Delivers

When the Huether Family Aquatics Center opened last weekend, there was no shortage of people willing to take the plunge.
After a year with no swimming pool in Yankton, squeals and laughter filled the air as kids — and kids of all ages — enjoyed the diving boards, large slides and splash pads.
The Fantle Memorial Park swimming pool was closed last summer for two reasons: the pandemic and demolition of the 70-year-old facility to make way for the new Huether Family Aquatics Center.
During Saturday’s soft opening, Jason Orr of Yankton expressed a bit of awe as he watched his wife, Brittany, and their four children, ages 2-8, enjoy the offerings.
“This (aquatics center) is better than I thought, and I thought it was going to be awesome,” he said. “I’m a little jealous because I didn’t bring my swimming trunks.”
The Orrs have been filled with anticipation awaiting the opening, Jason said. Brittany works for the city, and the family kept tabs on the progress of construction whenever they drove past the site.
“It’s great that our kids can be here with their friends,” Jason said. “I think it’s great that we’re getting more and better activities for families to enjoy. Whether it’s for recreation or swim teams, it’s all good.”
Chery Locke came from Wisconsin for the opening, citing a special personal reason.
“My son, David (Locke), is a landscape architect for Stockwell Engineers here in Yankton. We came for Memorial Day but also to see the aquatics center. This is just amazing,” she said.
“It’s a very proud moment for us as parents, to see the final version come to fruition after they have been working so hard for so long. Our grandson and granddaughter are swimming today and having a great time.”
Lifeguard Lily Diedrichsen remained focused on her duties, noting Saturday’s soft opening was going well and people were excited.
“We have our rotations so we can see all the areas and not miss anything. It’s a pretty big water park. We have 20 lifeguards on duty at one time,” she said. “We went through the (aquatics) park during the past week and did our rotations so everyone knew what they were doing. Everyone seems to like it. I think it will be really full when it warms up.”
Dan and Bridget Benson were trying out the aquatics center with their family.
Bridget, a Yankton city commissioner, said the facility was even better than she expected. She enjoyed the warm water — kept at 86 degrees — and features like the diving boards and lazy river.
“As a city commission, this was something we were really passionate about during the planning stage and then the community vote (on raising taxes to finance the project),” she said.
“This is what our youths need. It’s a quality-of-life issue. It’s so important for Yankton when you’re recruiting workers and other new residents. There aren’t enough people to fill our current jobs, and this is what is going to get people to move to Yankton.”
Dan noted he came to the pool daily while growing up, but his own children came to the aging pool only twice a summer.
“We’re excited that this is something they really want to come to. It gets them out of the house and off the video games,” he said. “Exercise is everything, and it’s good for them to come here with their friends.”
Dan doesn’t see usage limited to children, as he envisions the possibilities for all ages. “You drove by and imagined how it was going to look. Now, when you see it, it’s way more than you expected,” he said.
Dave Spencer formerly served on the Yankton Park and Recreation Advisory Board, suggesting at the time to look into the pool replacement.
“I would always be looking at what was going on around us and seeing what Norfolk and Vermillion had done,” he said. “You would see all the communities around, and I said it was time for us to do the same thing. Now, people can come to Yankton, use our aquatics center and stay for other things.”
With the pandemic, last year provided an ideal time for not having a pool in the community, Spencer said.
He also pointed to Yankton’s string of successes in recent years.
“The momentum goes back 15 years ago to the ice rink, then you have the ball parks, Summit Activities Center, archery center, soccer fields and other facilities and activities,” he said. “People want all these amenities, and you need them to attract and keep young families. In turn, it helps your school. You need these things just to stay in the game.”
Mike Villanueva served on the Dive In Yankton organization promoting the pool, and he was recently elected to the Yankton City Commission. The aquatics center has succeeded because citizens gave their input and felt part of the process in creating something fitting Yankton’s needs, he said.
“I’m smiling from ear to ear because I’m so excited. This is just so important to our community,” he said. “If you stand and look around, you see this will also be a draw people from outside Yankton and make us even more of a destination. This is for people of all ages.”
He wasn’t the only pool supporter in his family. “My 12-year-old daughter, Maya, took $32 out of her piggy bank and gave it toward the pool because she said it was that important to her,” he said.
Dive In Yankton member Josh Svatos said his 7-year-old son, Carsten, has shown similar excitement waiting the past two months for the pool to open.
“It’s been non-stop (asking) every day for the last two weeks. This morning, (my children) were up at 5:30 because they couldn’t wait any more for it to open,” Josh said. “We live across the street from the aquatics center, and Carsten saw it when he went to school every day.”
That same enthusiasm will hopefully be contagious for all Yankton residents, Josh said.
“You ask yourself, ‘What are the possibilities? What can we bring to the conversation? What do we do next?’” he said. “There are no limits if you dream big.”
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon believes the aquatics center’s opening comes at a crucial time for area residents who are reconnecting after a difficult year with the pandemic.
“We’re meant to be together with our families, community members and friends. We’re hungry for this, and it’s a great summer to meet friends and get together. I’m so glad we can do it,” she said. “During the last year, we didn’t experience a lot of the wonder and joy of kids being out and about during the pandemic. It’s great to experience it again.”
The aquatics center also makes a loud statement about Yankton, she said.
“As (Parks and Recreation Director) Todd Larson said at the ribbon cutting, we don’t have to apologize for wanting the best for our kids and families and for wanting the best for the future,” she said.
“This shows Yankton not only can put together (any type of) facility, but we can put together a premier facility.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.