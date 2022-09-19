Bridges Punctuate County Highway Planning
With Yankton County looking ahead to replacing bridges, thoughts are turning to the replacement of Fleeg's Bridge on the James River east of Yankton, but county officals say that project is years down the road.

Yankton County will be making a big push in the coming years to get most of its James River bridges replaced or well on their way to replacement.

Monday night saw the Yankton County Commission hold a special meeting for its annual report on the county’s five-year road and bridge plan.

