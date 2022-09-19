Bridges Punctuate County Highway Planning

Yankton County will be making a big push in the coming years to get most of its James River bridges replaced or well on their way to replacement.
Monday night saw the Yankton County Commission hold a special meeting for its annual report on the county’s five-year road and bridge plan.
Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek said these meetings serve a very important purpose.
“If we didn’t do a five-year plan like this, we would not be able to apply for any BIG (Bridge Improvement Grant) grants for our bridges,” he said. “It’s also a good tool for us to go by to actually have a plan for our road systems.”
As has been the case for years, bridges were one of the focal points of Monday’s discussion, including the Stone Church bridge, which is going to be the first of the four county-maintained crossings of the James River.
“We were awarded the BIG grant for the replacement of Stone Church Bridge on 431 (Avenue) up in the northwest part of the county,” Sedlacek said. “That is in the plan for replacement, depending on what the bids come back at. The opening of bids is next Wednesday, and we’ll have more of an idea on that.”
He said that this year also saw preliminary action taken on replacing another of the four bridges.
“We applied for a PE (preliminary engineering) grant this year for Johnson Bridge,” he said. “That will be going on starting this fall and going on into next year. I put that in next year’s plan because we’ll be paying for that out of next year’s budget.”
Looking ahead to 2026 is a little fuzzier, but Sedlacek said the county might be setting itself up for another major bridge replacement by that time.
“It might be a dream, but (we’ll look at) replacement on Fleeg’s Bridge on 309th Street crossing the Jim River,” he said.
Additionally, Sedlacek went through some of the proposed projects for the coming five years, along the county’s road network.
In the public comment section and at points throughout the meeting, several audience members brought up concerns about roadways not specified on the current five-year plan.
Commission Chairman Joseph Healy said that there is some fluidity to the plan.
“It’s a plan, and plans can change,” he said.
He said that it could be time for another road task force, as was done by the county in 2019.
“Things change every few years,” he said. “In 2019 when this was done, the financial situation was drastically different.”
No official actions were taken on the five-year plan at Monday’s meeting.
